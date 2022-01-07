ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man poops on child’s picnic table then steals her scooter on Christmas Eve

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfC8b_0dfnZQpX00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A family woke up to a disturbing surprise on Christmas morning: feces scattered on their child’s picnic table and her scooter gone.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that she saw what happened after watching their Ring surveillance video.

“My girls were laying in bed, way past bedtime, waiting to hear Santa and his reindeer land on the roof. My 5-year-old went outside the next morning and saw it, she instantly told me not to worry, it had to have been the reindeer that pooped outside,” shared the mother. “I wish she was right but unfortunately we had a nasty mess to clean up.”

Sign up for FOX40’s Daily Newsletter

In the video, the man is seen walking up to the family’s porch, looking around, and then dropping his pants to defecate on the picnic table. The man moves around a few times before pulling up his pants, looking around, and walking away with the scooter.

“Someone has to recognize him and I just want him to know how horrible that was and hope he is so embarrassed that he will never do that again,” shared the mother.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
FOX40

Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when a fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric space heater […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Christmas Morning#Scooter#Weather#Picnic Table#Kdvr#Daily Newsletter
FOX40

Slain officer’s sister sues Facebook for wrongful death

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The sister of a slain federal security officer is suing Facebook, alleging the tech giant played a part in the radicalization of two men who are accused of planning the killing on its platform. David Patrick Underwood was fatally shot and his partner was wounded while guarding a federal building in […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

CHP: Dixon man dies following early morning Vacaville crash

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officers said they are investigating a crash in Vacaville that left one person dead early Monday morning. According to officials, a Toyota Sienna van collided with the rear end of a trailer that was being pulled by a big rig around 5 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 […]
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
FOX40

Bronx apartment fire: 17 dead, including 8 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 17 people dead, including eight children, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams announced a revised death toll at a Monday briefing. Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for […]
BRONX, NY
FOX40

Stanislaus County restaurants return to delivery, take out

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Several Stanislaus County restaurants have decided to temporarily close their doors or go back to takeout and delivery only as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. It’s a return to take out for The Farmacy in downtown Modesto.  “We are a fully vegan gluten-free, whole foods, plant-based restaurant,” explained owner Rachel Morrisette. […]
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy