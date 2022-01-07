Gas line replacement project to occur in Nelsonville

A gas line replacement project will take place this month in Nelsonville, impacting about 140 customers, according to a press release from Columbia Gas.

The project will focus on the Nelsonville area bordered by Grosvenor Street on the north, Watkins Street on the west, Back Street on the south and South Harper Street on the east, the release said.

A Columbia Gas contractor, R&R Pipeline will work to install new main lines in road right of ways followed by new service lines to each individual home or business.

Gas service will not be impacted until it is time to connect to the new gas system. For most customers, gas service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of service interruption.

Any surface that has to be disturbed will be repaired. This includes sidewalks, driveways, lawns, landscaping, etc.

The project aims to modernize and enhance the safety of gas systems.

Customers can contact Luka Papalko, public affairs manager for Columbia Gas, with questions or concerns at lpapalko@nisource.com or 614-420-1376.

Visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement for more project information.