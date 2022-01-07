New sculptures at Meadowbrook Park

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new sculptures are on display at Meadowbrook Park this winter.

They are in the Wandell Sculpture Garden.

Artist Jaci Willis is the creator of Dream Traveler. The work was on display in Chicago in 2020.

“Dream Traveler relates to the subconscious and the journeys that we make every night,” said Willis.

Artist Fisher Stolz’s design is called District Raptor. He encourages people to look at the sculpture from several different angles.

Stolz stated, “While considering Raptor, I encourage you to keep a keen eye out for majestic beauty, and truth, while encouraging the ideals of justice, and soaring freedom for all.”

Dream Traveler

District Raptor Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Urbana Park District.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.