ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

New sculptures at Meadowbrook Park

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LsSv_0dfnZ8Gw00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new sculptures are on display at Meadowbrook Park this winter.

They are in the Wandell Sculpture Garden.

Artist Jaci Willis is the creator of Dream Traveler. The work was on display in Chicago in 2020.

“Dream Traveler relates to the subconscious and the journeys that we make every night,” said Willis.

Artist Fisher Stolz’s design is called District Raptor. He encourages people to look at the sculpture from several different angles.

Stolz stated, “While considering Raptor, I encourage you to keep a keen eye out for majestic beauty, and truth, while encouraging the ideals of justice, and soaring freedom for all.”

  • Dream Traveler
  • District Raptor
Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Urbana Park District.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana church aims to fill food insecurity gap

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people across Central Illinois are struggling to provide food for their families. Stone Creek Church in Urbana is trying to help fill the gap of food insecurity with their food drive. Lines were long, as people waited for fresh fruit and other foods.  For some people in Central Illinois, they […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Nonprofit announces relocation of programs, services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon Resources, Inc, a not-for-profit organization that provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities, announced on Monday that it will be moving its MRI Kids program to a new location next week. MRI Kids will begin service at 2525 Federal Drive in Park 101 on Monday, Jan. 17. MRI […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Urbana, IL
Entertainment
WCIA

American Legion to host vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Human Services is partnering with American Legion Post 32 to bring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Springfield. The clinic will be held at 1120 East Sangamon Avenue on Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People who want to get a shot can schedule an appointment […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Museum temporarily closes due to COVID concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County History Museum recently posted to Facebook, letting people know it will have a 2-week pause in public operations due to concerns related to COVID-19. Officials said this temporary closure is because of high levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community. During this time, people can explore all the exhibits, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Villa Grove loses water

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – Running water is something many of us take for granted, but all of Villa Grove is seeing what it’s like to not have it. “Well, not having no water, not bathing or water for the dogs or anything like that, it’s very inconvenient,” Steven Gordon, who lives in Villa Grove, […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Weather#Sculptures#Design#Dream Traveler#District Raptor#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Valentine’s Day card drive for local long-term care residents

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A little love in the air is always a good idea… State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) invites people of all ages to get creative and donate homemade or store-bought Valentine’s Day cards to support long-term care facilities in Vermilion County. “Life is still very isolated and sending a special valentine to someone living in […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Blood bank joins new partnership to address supply for major events

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More donated blood stands to be available locally and nationwide for major incidents – like a tornado or mass shooting – thanks to a new partnership of blood banks. ImpactLife – based in Iowa with an donation office in Urbana – has joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). Formed last […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Which masks work the best against omicron variant?

Medical experts urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot to best protect themselves against the more easily spread omicron variant, but they also stress the importance of wearing the right mask during this latest surge.
AUSTIN, TX
WCIA

Urbana Middle School transitions to virtual learning due to staff absences

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Middle School is temporarily pausing in-person learning due to the high number of confirmed staff absences for Monday and Tuesday. School officials said 32 staff members will be unable to attend in-person learning for a few reasons, including COVID-related issues. Some people are in quarantine, isolation or tested positive for […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

These are the best colleges in Illinois, according to Niche

(STACKER) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

From the Farm: Change in agriculture

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A conference for farm families will be held at the I-Hotel in Champaign on January 20th, sponsored by the Loman-Ray Insurance Group. Noted weather forecaster Eric Snodgrass will be one of the speakers, and so will Steve Maulberger. Maulberger has deep global experience in agriculture, and currently is head of Crop […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Big Grove Tavern to host booster clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Big Grove Tavern will host a walk-in booster clinic on Sunday. Available COVID-19 vaccine boosters are Moderna, Pfizer and J&J. The clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to get a booster will need to bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination if available. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HSHS Medical Group offers COVID boosters to individuals 12+ years old

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — HSHS Medical Group now offers Pfizer COVID boosters to individuals 12 years and older. “COVID cases are skyrocketing in Illinois. Because of the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, getting your booster is now just as vital as your first and second doses of COVID vaccine,” says James M. Bock, MD, chief physician executive […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

On-campus COVID testing expected after winter break at EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — All Eastern Illinois University (EIU) students and employees will need to complete on-campus COVID-19 testing upon their return to the university. School officials said re-entry testing expectations apply to anyone learning, living, working or participating in any on-campus activities. All testing is free and located at Court 5 of EIU Student […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Boil order for Villa Grove due to water main break

UPDATE (4:50 p.m. 1/10/22) — City officials just said another boil order is now issued for the Village of Camargo. Both of these boil orders are in place until further notice. Schools and many restaurants in town are closed due to the effect of the boil orders. DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Public Schools suspends in-person learning at two more schools

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools announced on Monday that two more of its schools will be transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns. Parsons Elementary School and Dennis Lab School will be the third and fourth schools in the district to suspend in-person learning after American Dream STEM Academy and Franklin Grove […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Community activists host rally to stop violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is coming together to rally for peace in Urbana. The Silver Hearts Community is hosting a rally and prayer walk to bring people together. They said after a recent murder and increased violence in the neighborhood. They hope they can gather people to walk around the neighborhood and unite […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy