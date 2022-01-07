ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shaquille O’Neal Raps On New Steve Aoki Track

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Shaq is back on the mic — the NBA legend just teamed up with EDM superstar Steve Aoki to drop a new banger … and the song is 🔥🔥🔥!!. Shaquille O’Neal — AKA DJ Diesel — dusted off his notebook and came up with some words for “Welcome...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Steve Aoki
secretatlanta.co

Shaquille O’Neal’s Ponce De Leon Krispy Kreme Restoration To Cost $1.4M

Ready for the brand new(ish) Krispy Kreme on Ponce?. Plans to rebuild Atlanta’s historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce are in full motion, after it was burned down twice. Krispy Kreme recently submitted a building permit application to the city of Atlanta, confirming the estimated construction costs total a whopping $1,400,000. The new 4,035 square-foot space is being built from the ground up, which will include a drive-thru and a dining area of 22 seats.
ATLANTA, GA
firstsportz.com

“There’s still more to come!”-Shaquille O’Neal offers fans to join his music festival ‘FunHouse’ in Los Angeles.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal might have ended his 19-year NBA career but his fun career is still progressing. We all know how freak was Shaq on the court during his basketball days, but we are also aware of how much of a big celebrater he was and still is. Well, his after-game party where he used to play DJ all night after winning big games is a testament to it.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump Shot#Nba#Like Crazy#Fyi#The Ex Laker
NYS Music

Steve Aoki Throws Cake at Nebula in Times Square

Two time GRAMMY-nominated producer/DJ Steve Aoki made his way back to New York City’s club Nebula. One of the most recognized faces in EDM and deemed “one of the most in demand entertainers in the world” by Billboard, Aoki is one of today’s most successful American cross-genre artists. Collecting 2.8 billion streams on Spotify and a veteran of the live entertainment scene, Aoki is justifiably a one man party when it comes to his shows.
NFL
this song is sick

Mac Miller & Steve Aoki Have an Unreleased Song Together

There seems to be no limit to the range of artists Mac Miller would collaborate with. Most recently, we found out that Mac and EDM superstar Steve Aoki had in fact recorded a track together, however it remains unreleased. Steve Aoki took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to post a...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Shaq Just Dropped a Monstrous Bass House Track with Steve Aoki

We always need to know what Shaq is up to in his music career as DJ DIESEL. In 2020, he dropped two massive collabs with EDM veterans Eliminate and Wuki. Last year, he not only played Excision’s Lost Lands Festival but attempted to crowd surf during his set. Today, for his first release of 2022, he’s teamed up with Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki to deliver “Welcome to the Playhouse,” a heavy new bass house track.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Steve Aoki & DJ Diesel Share Energetic New Song And Video “Welcome To The Playhouse”

Steve Aoki and Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, shared an energetic new song and music video “Welcome To The Playhouse.” The track sees Aoki on production and Shaq on the vocals, giving ridiculous rhymes and a ton of energy. The song is paired with a high-energy animated music video that follows a young Shaq and Steve Aoki on a wild adventure through some sort of play house.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
SFGate

Hear Shaq Collaborate With Steve Aoki on ‘Welcome to the Playhouse’

Shaquille O’Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, has teamed up with Steve Aoki for a new single, “Welcome to the Playhouse.” The club-ready anthem arrives via Aoki’s label Dim Mak along with an animated music video. The pair, who have been friends for years, announced the team-up via...
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Grammy-Nominated DJ/Producer Steve Aoki And DJ Diesel (Aka Platinum Recording Artist SHAQ) Release Booming New Track “Welcome To The Playhouse”

January 7, 2021—2x-Grammy nominated artist Steve Aoki joins forces with platinum-selling recording artist and basketball legend DJ Diesel aka SHAQ on the new gametime anthem “Welcome to the Playhouse.” Out now through Aoki’s Dim Mak label, the collaboration sees SHAQ spit hype-ready-for-the-court raps over thundering EDM production. The song is paired with a high-energy animated music video that follows adolescent versions of Aoki and SHAQ on a wild adventure through the carnival-esque Playhouse.
MUSIC
QSR magazine

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken to Open in Rosemont, Illinois, in 2022

The Village of Rosemont will welcome NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken restaurant, Big Chicken, in fall 2022. The opening will mark Big Chicken’s first Midwest location. “We are so excited to welcome Big Chicken’s first Midwest location this fall and introduce its delicious chicken sandwiches...
ROSEMONT, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
Tech Times

Popular American Music Producer and DJ Steve Aoki Talks About His Association With Samurai Cats.

This NFT project has artworks by Hiro Ando which is slated for release early this month. Steve Aoki is a known name around the music sphere as this Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ has given some outstanding music which has taken his popularity to soaring heights. He is the founder of record label, Dim Mak Records, which he established in 1996. Since its inception, his label has released over 250 records till date and counting. Aoki has been credited with working with distinct genres that range right from rapper Kid Cudi and Tiësto, and he has even reworked on songs by Michael Jackson and Linkin Park. His performances have always pulled in the crowds as his energy has been unbelievable, which has always set the stage on fire. Aoki released Wonderland in 2011, his first EP in 2012 titled It's the End of the World as We Know It, and most recently Neon Future and still continues to rule the music space in his own way.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy