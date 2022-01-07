ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Pooh Shiesty Incites Ski Mask Trend, Prompts “Shiesty Mask” Ban

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven after dropping his “Federal Contraband” freestyle from behind bars, Pooh Shiesty had no idea that one of his favorite accessories would be considered contraband; the infamous “Shiesty” ski mask. In Shiesty’s hometown of Memphis, the ski masks are nicknamed “Shiestys”...

thesource.com

Comments / 71

Mr. Wonderful
1d ago

Wear that and come around a scary person like myself and wonder why you got shot . I dunno what your intentions are . that mask is too much

Reply(2)
13
Frank27
2d ago

it would be so easy to commit a crime,the Navy Seals wear these masks at night so they can't be seen as easy

Reply
7
CStarz**
2d ago

shiesty mask?? they been wearing those before that 🤡 was born.

Reply(3)
26
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Addresses Fans After Pleading Guilty

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to one count in his federal robbery case this week, which prompted prosecutors to drop three other charges against him. Additionally, the rapper is also no longer facing a life sentence, as prosecutors have agreed that they will suggest no more than a ninety-seven-month sentence, which equals just over eight years.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Radar Online.com

Lil Baby's Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off Another Photo Of Rapper's Alleged Child

Lil Baby's alleged baby mama Shi Anderson is not backing down after accusing the rapper of being the father to her 10-year-old son. Anderson drew attention from fans this month after posting pictures of Lil Baby's childhood photo next to her son to prove their resemblance to each other — claiming the rapper is the father.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Robbery
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
iheart.com

Australian Men Report Unsettling Yowie Sighting

A trio of Australian men claim that they spotted a Yowie while driving home from work and that their encounter with country's equivalent to Bigfoot left them understandably unsettled. The remarkable sighting reportedly occurred earlier this month after Seamus Fitzgerald, Stirling Slocock-Bennett, and a third unnamed coworker had finished at their job on some farmland in the rural community of Jimna in Queensland. As they drove down a desolate road, the tree men noticed something out of the ordinary beneath a streetlight ahead of them and they could not believe their eyes when they finally reached the curious sight and realized that it was a mysterious figure that they described as being slouched over.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Chattanooga Daily News

Famous clothing store closes after employee revealed on her social media account that customer found hoodies crawling with bugs and the store wasn’t doing enough about it

According to reports, a clothing store in New York City is reportedly closed after an employee revealed on Twitter that a customer had found clothing crawling with bugs. The woman also complained that the location wasn’t doing enough about it. The unidentified woman, who reportedly works at the H&M...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy