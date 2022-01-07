Pooh Shiesty Incites Ski Mask Trend, Prompts “Shiesty Mask” Ban

A trio of Australian men claim that they spotted a Yowie while driving home from work and that their encounter with country's equivalent to Bigfoot left them understandably unsettled. The remarkable sighting reportedly occurred earlier this month after Seamus Fitzgerald, Stirling Slocock-Bennett, and a third unnamed coworker had finished at their job on some farmland in the rural community of Jimna in Queensland. As they drove down a desolate road, the tree men noticed something out of the ordinary beneath a streetlight ahead of them and they could not believe their eyes when they finally reached the curious sight and realized that it was a mysterious figure that they described as being slouched over.

