“Meet Me Backstage,” is something we’ve always wanted to tell someone and a neon yellow sign that lights up the 11th Street entrance to a sleek cocktail lounge in uptown Hoboken. Backstage, located in the back area of the upscale, coastal-themed restaurant Sirenetta Seafood + Raw Bar, serves up some major speakeasy vibes because of the mystery behind this dim-lit space. Gabi Lombardi, the owner of Sirenetta, Sorellina Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, and Backstage, gave The Hoboken Girl the exclusive on what to expect from the contemporary locale. Read on below for more about the concept, menu, and how Gabi is paying tribute to Maxwell’s, which used to host concerts where Backstage now stands.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO