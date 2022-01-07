9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Jan. 7 - 9)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The holidays are over but the fun is still in full swing! Temperatures have started to drop, but your weekend plans don't have to! So let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

This is the last chance to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree - a 79-foot Norway spruce that made a 140-mile journey from Elkton, Maryland to NYC and was lit with 50,000 lights.

When : Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9

Where : Rockefeller Center

Cost : Free

Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show

The family holiday festival at the Bronx Zoo as the holiday cheer comes to life with immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, and animated light shows. The outdoor celebration is complete with festive entertainment, seasonal treats as well as classic holiday music.

When: Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; Time varies

Where: Bronx Zoo

Cost: Adults: $39.95, Children: $24.95

Lightscape

Explore Brooklyn Botanic Garden like never before this holiday season at the after-dark, illuminated spectacular Lightscape. Discover the beauty of nature in winter on this enchanting trail animated by over one million dazzling lights created by local artists.

When : Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Where : Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Cost : Adults: $34, Children $18

NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Step into a whimsical world of light as the botanical garden is transformed into an unforgettable world of color.

When : Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; Time varies

Where : 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY

Cost : $24.99

New York City Wedding Expo

Calling all brides to the New York City Wedding Expo where over 100 wedding professionals can help you plan your special day. Whether you want to remain local or at a destination around the world, the expo can help you find the perfect food, cake, DJ, photo booths, and dresses. There are also two grand prize honeymoon giveaways.

When : Sunday, Jan. 9th; 12 -4 p.m.

Where : Metropolitan Pavilion

Cost : Free

Ice Skating at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is back for ice skating, food and holiday shopping. The highlight is always the 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink that's free to use if you bring your own skates.

When : Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; Time varies

Where : Bryant park

Cost : Free with skates

Brooklyn Children's Museum

Ice skate at the Brooklyn Children's Museum's rooftop ice rink ArtRink that spans 3,200 square feet! Guests can also enjoy festive music while exploring a mini-village of winter playhouses, a magical blue Ice Cave climbing structure, and stroll through the Winter Woodland Walk under forested archways, lit up and decorated.

When : Saturday, Jan. 8 - Sunday, Jan. 9; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where : Brooklyn Children's Museum

Cost : $23

﻿ Holiday Train Show

The New York Botanical Garden is back with its Holiday Train Show. Enjoy a miniature wonderland of 175 historical architectural sites of New York City like the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and Rockefeller Center sculpted out of everything from seeds to Shelf Mushrooms.

When : Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where : 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY

Cost : $32

Mulchfest

Say goodbye to your Christmas tree at Mulchfest and join in the NYC holiday tradition located in all the boroughs! Just haul your tree to a Mulchfest drop-off location and make NYC even greener.

When : Friday, Jan. 7 - Sunday, Jan. 9; Time varies

Where : Varies

Cost : Free