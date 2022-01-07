Multiple Tigers will be game-time decisions against Cincinnati

Next game: vs. Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9 at FedExForum. TV: ABC / Radio: 98.9

The Memphis Tigers once again could go into an American Athletic Conference game severely short-handed.

When asked to update the roster’s health on Friday, coach Penny Hardaway went through a list of players and the ailments they’re dealing with going into Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

DeAndre Williams is a game-time decision with a lower back injury that flared up Jan. 4 against Tulsa and forced him to miss the final five minutes of the game.

When describing the injury, Hardaway acknowledged Williams is dealing with a lot of pain.

“DeAndre’s back, he’s had a bad back since he’s been here. To aggravate that area that’s always given him problems, because he’s always been able to maintain and keep it calm and under control. Whatever it was, it shut him down,” Hardaway said. “He’s been in bad shape.”

Landers Nolley II is dealing with a neck issue and is a game-time decision.

Memphis freshman center Jalen Duren is also a game-time decision with a hip injury that kept him out of the Tulsa game. Jayden Hardaway is dealing with a right leg issue.

“Jayden fell on the ground, he shot a jump shot from the free-throw line and tried to get his own rebound and (Tulsa’s) Jeriah Horne slammed him to the ground,” Hardaway said. “It kind of just reinjured an area on his knee that had been really sore with tendinitis.”

Hardaway said his son had been nursing the injury for about three weeks before it was aggravated against the Golden Hurricane.

Alex Lomax and Chandler Lawson will miss Sunday’s game against the Bearcats due to ankle injuries.

In a sliver of good news, the Tigers could be closer to getting back freshman wing Emoni Bates, who has missed the past three games with a finger injury.

“Emoni, he practiced yesterday, so we’ll see,” he said.

Hardaway hopes to have everyone available, but said it’ll come down to how the players feel Sunday morning.

He also doesn’t plan to burn the redshirts of John Camden, Sam Onu or Johnathan Lawson, even with injuries piling up.

“I wouldn’t want to ruin those guys’ year — they’ve already got in their minds they’re going to sit out — just to help us out in a game. I wouldn’t do that,” Hardaway said.

From a preparation standpoint, it doesn’t sound like much will change, even with the Tigers short on bodies.

“The guys that are left, you’ve just got to (go) through the routine of getting prepared offensively and defensively,” Hardaway said. “Have those guys on the sideline just watching, hopefully all of those guys will play that I mentioned that were game-time.

“But you just prepare as normal.”