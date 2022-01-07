ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

With a lot of practice time, Islanders staying focused and fresh

By Peter Schwartz
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nn6rf_0dfnWWja00

It has been nearly a week since the Islanders’ last game, a 3-2 OT win over the Oilers at UBS Arena last Saturday. The next game they will play is next Thursday in Elmont against the New Jersey Devils. In between, it’s been, and will continue to be, just practice after their four-game west coast road trip was postponed because of COVID-19 related issues.

It’s been the latest hiatus in what has been a challenging season so far for the Islanders, one that now sees them trying to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. Since their last game, the Islanders have had four practices and two days off, but as they await their return to the ice, they are putting their heart and soul into practice.

“I think we’re handling it really well,” said Mat Barzal. “The intensity has been high. Our mindset is that this isn’t a vacation or a break for us.”

It’s rare to have back-to-back days of practice during this time of the season, much less what the Islanders have had this week and will continue to have through the weekend and next week. However, they are spending their time at practice doing things that they’ve been accustomed to doing since Barry Trotz took over as Head Coach prior to the 2018-19 season. It’s a very competitive group and those competitive juices come out, not just at games, but also when the team is practice.

So, with all of this extra practice time, the coaching staff has been working diligently at planning practice sessions that are different from day to day.

“What we have to do as a coaching staff is keep it fresh,” said Associate Head Coach Lane Lambert, who has been running the team while Trotz has been away for what has been termed personal reasons. “(We) make practices game-like. They love to compete so if you put that type of practice together and change it up a little bit every day, it keeps it fresh for them.”

Once the Islanders resume playing, their schedule is going to get a lot busier. They are expected to have postponed games rescheduled during what was supposed to be the Olympic break, but there will also be games rescheduled as the schedule will allow. That will mean a lot of back-to-back situations, and some scenarios with three games in four days and four games in six days.

From the moment that the pandemic hit in March of 2020, the Islanders have met each challenge head on. Whether it was returning to play in a bubble for the 2020 playoffs, the abbreviated regular season last year leading to a second straight trip to the NHL’s final four, or this year’s 13-game season-opening road trip, a plethora of players and coaches on the COVID-19 list, and the many stops and starts to the schedule, the Islanders haven’t complained.

“I think we just stay focused and stick together,” said Josh Bailey. “We approach every day pretty much the same way…we’re going to put our best foot forward. It’s just one day at a time.”

“When we get back out there, we got a lot of games to play in a short time and just focus on the game at hand,” added defenseman Andy Greene.

For the Islanders, the next task at hand will be their next practice, and then eventually the attention will turn to preparing to the play the Devils next Thursday. And after that, it’s going to be a lot of games in a short window for the NHL to complete the regular season…unless they decide to extend it.

However it winds up, the Islanders’ focus remains to keep accumulating points and to get back to the playoffs to complete a quest that they have fallen just short of the last couple of years: win the Stanley Cup.

Follow Peter Schwartz on Twitter: @SchwartzSports

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Greene
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Lane Lambert
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Stanley Cup#Ubs Arena#Elmont#The New Jersey Devils#Eastern Conference
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans

LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Emotional Fleury gets video tribute, standing ovation in Vegas return

In his first game back since being traded to the Blackhawks, the Golden Knights pay tribute to their first franchise goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Flower was back in the Fortress. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was back in the crease at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but this time as a member of the...
NHL
NESN

How Bruins’ Could Replace Nick Foligno If He Misses Significant Time

Nick Foligno going down is not what you want. He was involved in an awkward collision with Lightning defenseman Callan Foote, both wrestling for position with the Bruins on the attack when the Tampa Bay blueliner fell on top of Foligno’s leg in the first period. Foligno needed assistance...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy