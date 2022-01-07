Philippi man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Matthew Mayle

Matthew Mayle, 36 of Philippi, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Mayle admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Mayle faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case against Mayle.

Mayle was one of more than 40 people implicated in a recent federal, state and local drug sweep in Barbour and Randolph counties .

He will learn his sentence at a later date.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s hearing.

