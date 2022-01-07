ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Philippi man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC6bP_0dfnUyBO00

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3cCC_0dfnUyBO00
Matthew Mayle

Matthew Mayle, 36 of Philippi, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Mayle admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Barbour County, according to Ihlenfeld.

Mayle faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case against Mayle.

Mayle was one of more than 40 people implicated in a recent federal, state and local drug sweep in Barbour and Randolph counties .

He will learn his sentence at a later date.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philippi, WV
Crime & Safety
Barbour County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Philippi, WV
County
Barbour County, WV
City
Elkins, WV
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbour#Ihlenfeld#Explosives#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy