Erie County, PA

Pennsylvania State Police investigate Friday afternoon fatal accident in Washington Township

By Brent Clapper, Bill Palmer
 3 days ago

Update: Route 6N has reopened to traffic in Washington Township following that accident Friday afternoon.

Wintry conditions are believed to have led to a fatal accident in Erie County on Friday afternoon. The two-car accident happening just west of Edinboro.

According to Erie County 911, the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Fry Road and Route 6N, west of Edinboro.

Watch: Snow continues to fall across the region Friday

Pennsylvania State Police and local emergency crews responded to the scene. The Erie County Coroner was also called to the scene.

At this time, no names have been released and it is not known if anyone else was hurt. No other information was available at this time.

According to PennDOT, Route 6N (Crossingville Road/ Waterford Street) in Washington Township is closed due to that crash.

The roadway is closed from the intersection with Fry Road in Washington Township to the intersection with Angling Road in the borough of Edinboro.

The road is expected to reopen later today, according to PennDOT officials.

This is a breaking story. Stick with JET 24 Action News and YourErie.com for the very latest.

