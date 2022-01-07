ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear skies and cold tonight – Sunshine Saturday with rain on Sunday

By Mark Reynolds
wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and very cold temperatures tonight with a low of 13 degrees. Some of the higher elevations will dip to the single digits for overnight low temperatures. We start Saturday with sunny skies, but clouds will increase late in the day....

