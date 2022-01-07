ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Money Signs to Quality Control, Drops New Single and Video “Long Time Comin”

By Brad Callas
Cover picture for the articleRising Detroit rapper Baby Money has returned with his latest single “Long Time Comin” and a very big announcement: he’s signed a deal with Quality Control Music. The talented 24-year-old, who’s now on a famously star-studded roster including Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty, and City...

