Baby Money Signs to Quality Control, Drops New Single and Video “Long Time Comin”

Philadephia is becoming a hub for some of Hip-Hop’s most promising acts. 1K$U, aka Sultan, is an artist built to last in the industry. Moreover, his latest project Street Love, is a melodic reminder that 1K$U stands in many lanes. His versatility spans far past his music, which is why he is the ultimate hustler. He has never had an issue finding a way to get some cash. This new EP is dope because it is more potent than his previous works. Moreover, he has never been a slouch, but this music is just next level. He only recently started making music once he left college. His first single “Grams and Scams’ ‘ helped him pop from the start. The track was buzzing so hard in the city that he received a major co-sign from Gillie & Wallo of the A Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO