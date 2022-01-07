More affordable phone, new Chevy truck presented at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden in recent days has singled out the protection of voting rights in the U.S. as a top priority for action, and he’s heading to Georgia with the vice president to help cement that point. But some civil rights activists, uninterested in another speech, don’t want to hear it.
(CNN) — Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The new requirement means that most consumers with private health insurance can buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their insurer.
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote...
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
SYDNEY (AP) — When Australian immigration officials rejected tennis star Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and canceled his Australian visa, they set off a storm of ramifications — bureaucratic, political and legal. The world’s top male tennis player spent four days in a...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan...
(CNN) — Canada was moved to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest-risk category for travel on Monday. The world's second-largest country by total area, Canada has seen a steep rise in cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The country recorded 294,437 new cases for the week ending January 8, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, its highest weekly total of the pandemic.
