Environment

Wintry weather may cause travel delays over the weekend

By Tyson Fisher
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weather forecasters are predicting “disruptive snowfall” as Winter Storm Garrett is rapidly moving through the Northeast, potentially shutting down highways in the region. Wintry weather is hitting other parts of the nation as well. The National Weather Service is warning of a “quick-hitting Nor’easter to bring disruptive...

landline.media

Comments / 1

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mild Pattern Before Friday Cold Front

DENVER(CBS)- A mild-mannered work week is under way. A strong ridge of high pressure helped many across eastern Colorado helped to get a warming trend going for the second week of January. Credit: CBS4   Many of the highs over eastern parts of the state managed to rise into the 50s to start the week. Credit: CBS4 Some of our friends to the north and west stayed on the chilly side. Such as Greeley only making it to 34 degrees on Monday. Temperatures will be well above normal in and around the Denver metro area thru Thursday. The only dip in that warm up will be a trough passing thru Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. That may kick up a little wind and a few clouds over the state but, no moisture should fall. Credit: CBS4 Another warming ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Credit: CBS4 The next cold front will swing thru on Friday with a chance for snow returning to the mountains. At this time, it doesn’t look like Denver will see much moisture from this system. Credit: CBS4 There may be a few light flakes in and near the foothills. But, no accumulation is expected in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Region Braces For Dangerous Cold, Low Wind Chills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday. The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record. On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Arctic Air, Bone-Chilling Winds To Yield Coldest Day In Last 3 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a frigid and blustery Monday afternoon, a period of extreme cold will impact the Philadelphia region. It will be the coldest air the area has seen in several years, with roots in the arctic spills in Monday night. The arctic air will reinforce the cold to yield the coldest day in three years on Tuesday. Let's talk about the coming cold. An Arctic cold front will move through tomorrow evening, bringing bitterly, potentially dangerously cold air into the region. This will be the coldest air in a couple of years – be prepared! #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/X2oLq2GzrU —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Evening And Overnight Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side. Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal. The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better. Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Complaints About Dangerous Black Ice Mount This Frigid Chicago Winter

CHICAGO (CBS) — With frigid cold having descended on the area following freezing rain over the weekend, anyone walking outside has had to brave black ice coating many sidewalks. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, a quick scroll through social media shows people falling – sometimes the incidents are funny, other times painful. But funny videos aside, it goes without saying that black ice can be dangerous. For Casalear Watts of West Englewood, the pain is hitting her pockets. “Now I have to come out of pocket to get my car fixed,” she said. Ice on a speed bump in Watts’ alley damaged her...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Lake-effect snowstorms slamming Midwest, Northeast

Truckers will hit more heavy lake-effect snow early this week from the Midwest to the Northeast. As cold northwesterly winds move across the relatively warmer Great Lakes, new and continuing snow bands will set up mostly in portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan, as well as northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and upstate New York. This will impact travel on sections of Interstates 75, 81 and 90.
ENVIRONMENT
ABOUT

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

 https://landline.media/

