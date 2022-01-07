ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse, RB Tony Pollard out Week 18 vs. Eagles

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss Week 18 with an illness. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are already NFC East divisional champions and are more than likely stuck as their conference's No. 4 seed for the upcoming playoffs. While they would surely like to beat their division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Saturday night in Week 18, they will have to do it with a slew of players unavailable.

The Cowboys also placed Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, as well as starting cornerback Anthony Brown, on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, putting their status for the Eagles game in doubt. On Wednesday, Dallas put probable Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

Following a strong rookie season in 2020, Diggs has put the league on notice in 2021 as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The younger brother of Buffalo Bills standout wide receiver Stefon Diggs was recently named to his first Pro Bowl and is currently leading the NFL with 11 interceptions and 142 interception return yards, while being tied for first with his pair of interception returns for a touchdown.

Kearse leads the Cowboys with 101 tackles and is tied for third with two interceptions. On offense, Pollard has been the "Robin" to Ezekiel Elliott's "Batman" over the past three seasons.

In 15 games played this season, Pollard ranks second to Elliott on the team in rushing attempts (130), rushing yards (719) and rushing touchdowns (two). Pollard has notably out-produced the lead back in rushing yards per attempt (5.5) and receiving yards (337).

