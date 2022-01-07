ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mary Cosby bails on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion: She may not return for Season 3

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cosby did not attend Thursday's taping of the Season 2 reunion. A source tells Page Six, Cosby “did not want to confront the...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

From Adrienne Maloof to Mary Cosby: Every Time a Real Housewife Skipped the Reunion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Adrienne Maloof was one of the first Housewives to be a no-show at a reunion taping, but she hasn’t been the last. Adrienne opted not to film the sit-down special with her costars in 2013 after Brandi Glanville revealed during season 3 that she used a surrogate to carry her three sons. During the season, Bravo bleeped the word “surrogate” and more details of the situation as Adrienne threatened legal action.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City recap: The sisterhood of the traveling Louboutins

Would it be possible to simply put Mary … back inside her closet? There's plenty of space in there, and plenty of airflow! She was having a good time in there in season 1, and we were having a good time in there with her. Because when Mary is merely trying on giant belts, talking to her mannequin heads, and FaceTiming out for the occasional Saran-Wrapped tray of liquids — or a bit of social contact with a co-worker — it's a lot easier to enjoy her more goofy, eccentric qualities.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Accused Of Encouraging Self Harm In A Tweet To A Real Housewives Fan

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby, has shocked us yet again; this time with her response to another Twitter account that was perceived to allegedly encourage self harm, according to The Sun. Those watching RHOSLC lately have been following along as Mary, over the course of the last few episodes, has made what […] The post Mary Cosby Accused Of Encouraging Self Harm In A Tweet To A Real Housewives Fan appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bails
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Wants To Join Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast

Lala Kent continues to scramble to control the narrative of her messy breakup with ex-fiance Randall Emmett. She’s doing the podcast rounds, selling anti-Randall merchandise on her site and just all around trashing him every chance she gets. Not saying he doesn’t deserve it though. The Vanderpump Rules star has also accused Randall of “suffering […] The post Lala Kent Wants To Join Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
toofab.com

Mary Cosby Didn't Attend RHOSLC Season 2 Reunion

Her church has been questioned this season, while her racist remarks have made headlines. One of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" just joined the very small club of housewives who have skipped a reunion. Every year, Andy Cohen reunites each cast in person for a sit-down to discuss...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Mary Cosby Ghosts RHOSLC Reunion: Fired for Racism or Protecting Her Cult?

Unfortunately, there have now been multiple instances of Mary Cosby making horrible racist comments. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is also accused of running a predatory cult. Mary has reportedly skipped out on filming the Reunion special and many speculate that she won't return for another...
SCIENCE
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Party Bus PTSD

Poor Kevin. That’s all I could think of during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. That poor driver. Either he’s the luckiest fan in the history of Bravo or the unluckiest fool in all of Utah to be assigned to drive this group of women not once, but twice. And […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: Party Bus PTSD appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Didn’t Attend Real Housewives Reunion Because “Those Girls Don’t Deserve My Presence”

There is no question that Mary Cosby is a polarizing figure on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She has been fighting with every cast member this season. There were rumors that Mary’s church was actually run like a cult, and that Mary used funds from parishioners to pay for her lavish lifestyle. RHOSLC co-star […] The post Mary Cosby Didn’t Attend Real Housewives Reunion Because “Those Girls Don’t Deserve My Presence” appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Alexia Echevarria Says It Would Be “Weird” For Lea Black To Rejoin Real Housewives Because She Didn’t Keep A Relationship With Any Of The Women

After a whopping eight years (EIGHT YEARS!!) the Real Housewives of Miami are back.  RHOM mysteriously went off the air after season three in 2013. Andy Cohen implied the drop off was a result of Mama Elsa’s tragic death as well as a ratings decline. Thank god it’s reboot szn! It’s been a treat to catch up with many of our leading ladies again. […] The post Alexia Echevarria Says It Would Be “Weird” For Lea Black To Rejoin Real Housewives Because She Didn’t Keep A Relationship With Any Of The Women appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy