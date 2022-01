MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Exactly one month after the deadly tornado touched down in western Kentucky, three families have cars again. “It’s like a miracle. It really is. It’s unbelievable that everybody has been so generous as far as getting money to buy the cars and stuff. It’s just unbelievable. All over the United States, not just Kentucky,” said Rodney Burgess.

11 HOURS AGO