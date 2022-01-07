ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reiterates QB Aaron Rodgers wants to play vs. Lions

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCFuw_0dfnRupX00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week that the Green Bay Packers would play starters for at least some of Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions even though Green Bay already possesses the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Rodgers practiced Thursday, and LaFleur reiterated to reporters Friday they should expect to see the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, who is the betting favorite to win that award for the fourth time of his Hall of Fame career, on the field in Week 18.

"This is not preseason game No. 3 where you have 75 guys or 70 guys in uniform," LaFleur explained about the current state of his roster, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve got 48 players. So the guys are going to play."

LaFleur admitted, however, that he doesn't believe Rodgers "necessarily needs to play" to be sharp for the postseason tournament.

"I think he’s proven that throughout the course of the season, in terms of the lack of practice that he’s had and he’s still going out there and playing at an MVP level," the coach added. "So I don’t think he necessarily needs to play. I think he wants to play and I think he wants to keep the momentum going."

Rodgers has been playing with a fractured pinkie toe since the middle of November, and any setback related to that problem would likely result in LaFleur shutting his signal-caller down through the end of Sunday's contest.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers considering staying with Packers past this season?

From shortly before the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft through the early days of summer, rumors and rumblings linked quarterback and reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers with a seemingly imminent exit from the Green Bay Packers due to his supposed dissatisfaction with general manager Brian Gutekunst. Rodgers...
NFL
Yardbarker

Derek Carr shouts out Aaron Rodgers in postgame interview

Derek Carr insists that the Las Vegas Raiders would not have been content with a tie against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and the quarterback seemed to credit Aaron Rodgers for helping him maintain that mindset. The Raiders secured a spot in the postseason with an overtime win...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Aaron Rodgers Drama

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews faced some criticism on social media for their postgame hug earlier this season. Earlier this season, Rodgers and Andrews were seen hugging following their postgame interview. While Rodgers and Andrews are friends, many mocked them for hugging after they had to stand more than six feet apart during their postgame interview.
NFL
AceShowbiz

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

The 'Divergent' actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who announced engagement this year, reportedly have 'a different, non-traditional relationship.'. AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and her husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers have an atypical relationship, a source claimed. "They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the "Divergent" actress told PEOPLE.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Packers Hc#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Hall Of Fame#Pro Football Talk#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Packers News

The Green Bay Packers roster is set to get a major boost on Sunday. Green Bay has already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but the Packers plan on playing their starters – at least for a little while – on Sunday against Detroit.
NFL
On3.com

Packers star closing in on hefty incentive

Packers star linebacker Preston Smith could be closing in on a huge payday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith needs one sack to trigger a hefty incentive. “Packers’ LB Preston Smith needs one sack Sunday vs. Detroit to hit 10 this season and earn a $750,000 incentive,” revealed Schefter. “A tenth sack for this season Sunday also would increase his 2022 base salary by $500K.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy