CBS is planning a "female-driven reboot" of The Honeymooners

Primetimer
 3 days ago
Jackie Gleason's classic blue-collar CBS comedy, which aired for one season and 39 episodes from 1955 to 1956, is being reimagined with a "feminist twist" with the help of Damon Wayans Jr., according to Deadline. The Honeymooners...

