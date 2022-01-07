ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SJU Wrestling Competes Saturday in Iowa

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnnie wrestling team travels to Pella, Iowa, for Central's Under Armour Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. - Live Results. NO MATCHES FRIDAY: The Johnnies were originally scheduled to wrestle Schreiner (Texas) and Central in a pair of duals Friday. Depleted rosters due to illness, however, forced the Dutch...

