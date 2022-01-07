SJU Wrestling Competes Saturday in Iowa

Saturday, arrows were flying throughout the Demon Den as Washington hosted their “Shoot for a Cure” archery event. The Demons protected their home gym with a big showing, sweeping the bullseye and 3D team championships in all age groups, six titles in total. In bullseye action, the high school Demons shot 3,271, led by individual boys runner-up Jonathan Moore with his 287 including 20 tens. Allison Rees was female runner-up with a 277 including 11 tens. The Demon middle schoolers won their title with a 3,142. They were led by Blake Sheetz in third overall with a 272 including 12 tens. Top middle school girl was Ryan Pepper, who took the individual title with a 270 including 13 tens. The Lincoln Demons finished with a team score of 2,699. Jordan Thorius won the boys individual title with a 247 including eight tens. Miriam Pierce was the top scoring girl for the Demon elementary shooters with a 237 including seven tens, taking sixth.

