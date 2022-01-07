ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grueling’: Migrants risk their lives traveling inside rail car in South Texas, CBP says

By Sandra Sanchez
 3 days ago

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Federal agents have arrested several migrants who were found smuggled inside a railcar near Hebbronville, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered eight migrants on Thursday night, including one in need of emergency medical assistance, CBP said in a statement Friday.

The individual was suffering from seizures and was flown to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Mexico cracks down on migrants from Venezuela, will require travel visas

Photos show the migrants lying on the floor beside cars in a car-hauler of a train when they were found by agents from the Laredo sector.

“This dangerous method of traveling through the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or deaths,” CBP said. “Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. There are estimated to be more than 24 million people, adults and children, subjected to human trafficking worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Gov. Abbott to meet with border officials, make announcement in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon. According to a release, the governor will be meeting with the Border Patrol Council to make an announcement. Saturday, the governor made an appearance at the Hispanic Leadership Summit to officially announce his re-election campaign. […]
‘Winter Texan’ population almost back to normal on the Rio Grande Valley border

They're back. Well mostly. The 100,000 "Winter Texans" -- seniors from throughout the United States and Canada -- have returned to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border after a pandemic hiatus. They bring with them $700 million to boost the local economy. Interviews at an RV mobile home park in Donna, Texas, on Thursday by Border Report's Sandra Sanchez includes the woman who leads an organization that welcomes the seniors back every winter.
DONNA, TX
