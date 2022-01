Food halls are opening in unsuspecting places in L.A. right now. Folks from the actual neighborhoods they serve are behind them (I see you, Blvd Mrkt), and Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel is the latest. Located on a palm tree-lined street just blocks from pho fave Golden Deli and xiaolongbao legends Hui Tou Xiang Noodles House, Blossom is neatly tucked inside a restored 1949 Masonic lodge just a dumpling’s throw away from the San Gabriel Mission. It’s the vision of the husband and wife team and San Gabriel natives Chris and Nellie Tran. The duo wanted to create a space where everyone in the community could come together and break bread under the same roof.

