The Lone Star State of Texas is the largest state in the contiguous United States, with plenty of wild, rugged destinations that will allow you to truly get back to basics and appreciate the country’s natural side. But camping is one of those love it or hate it activities. Those who love it cite the ability to enjoy the nature and beauty of the landscape that surrounds you, while those who are against it cite issues like poor hygiene or a lack of comforts and conveniences as the reason that it’s not for them.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO