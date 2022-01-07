The Power and Joy of Black Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Going gray is a natural part of life and if you've chosen to let your salt-and-pepper strands flourish, it's important to know how to protect them. "There is an old tale that gray hair is thicker and wiry, but actually gray hair is thinner because it's lacking some of the girth that melanin provides," says celebrity hairstylist Aviva Perea. Going gray happens for a variety of reasons including genetics, exposure to pollution, and stress, in addition to the very healthy growing-older process. Those factors will cause the follicle to stop creating melanin—the protein responsible for producing color—and the hair grows out sans pigment, Perea explains. The universal process of graying hair can cause strands to feel brittle and dry, but maintaining a proper hair care routine will help keep bad hair days to a minimum. Moisturizing and clarifying shampoos, plus ones that neutralize brassiness, will keep your silver look healthy, shiny, and bright. To help you develop a beauty routine for your strands, we tapped two expert stylists, who share their thoughts on the best shampoos for graying hair.

