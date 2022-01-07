ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

The Power and Joy of Black Hair

amjamboafrica.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow painted a quintessential Maine portrait outside, but inside the Rafiki Braiding Academy’s historic Hair Show in Portland on December 18 the air resonated with African vibrations. Born from a partnership between Black Owned Maine and Rafiki Shop, the hair show celebrated African beauty, design, and pride. On...

www.amjamboafrica.com

Comments / 4

Related
Vice

Black Hair in Video Games Is Terrible. These 3D Artists Are Changing That.

When Black gamers booted up the shooter-RPG hybrid Outriders last April, only four of the 24 hairstyle options for characters could conceivably be considered a Black hairstyle. Even worse, all of them fell under the tired tropes of minifros and dreads. And even those were pretty atrocious: Textures were wrong, and patterns looked scraggily and unkempt.
VIDEO GAMES
blavity.com

New Jersey Author Creates Books Empowering Black Girls To Love Their 'Princess Hair'

Sharee Miller has been inspired to create books to empower children of color to feel beautiful and proud of their “princess hair,” NBC Washington reports. Miller, an author based in Jersey City, New Jersey, explained that during her childhood, she didn’t see much representation of girls who looked like her embracing their natural hair. However, once she became an adult, she began using her gifts to create images of natural hair that children could be inspired from.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Society
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Lifestyle
kulturehub.com

Adrian White’s photographs are a powerful reminder of Black existence

Adrian White is a photographer originally from a small town in North Carolina called Stanton’s Burg. White’s photographic process is one that mainly consists of documentary and portraiture photography. As he moves back and forth between California and North Carolina he creates phenomenal imagery surrounding memory, family, and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
marthastewart.com

What Type of Shampoo Is Best for Gray Hair?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Going gray is a natural part of life and if you've chosen to let your salt-and-pepper strands flourish, it's important to know how to protect them. "There is an old tale that gray hair is thicker and wiry, but actually gray hair is thinner because it's lacking some of the girth that melanin provides," says celebrity hairstylist Aviva Perea. Going gray happens for a variety of reasons including genetics, exposure to pollution, and stress, in addition to the very healthy growing-older process. Those factors will cause the follicle to stop creating melanin—the protein responsible for producing color—and the hair grows out sans pigment, Perea explains. The universal process of graying hair can cause strands to feel brittle and dry, but maintaining a proper hair care routine will help keep bad hair days to a minimum. Moisturizing and clarifying shampoos, plus ones that neutralize brassiness, will keep your silver look healthy, shiny, and bright. To help you develop a beauty routine for your strands, we tapped two expert stylists, who share their thoughts on the best shampoos for graying hair.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Edgy Hairstyles for Women Over 70 with Sass

Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
HAIR CARE
Press Democrat

Why do women sprout chin hairs as they age?

Q: Why do women sprout chin hairs as they age — and what’s the best way to remove them so they don’t grow back darker and thicker?. A: If you’re a woman who is growing new chin hairs, the first thing you should know is that most of the time, “this is perfectly normal,” said Dr. Joel L. Cohen, a dermatologist and director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery in Denver.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Black People#Long Hair#Hair Stylists#Natural Hair#Racism#African#Black Owned Maine#Rafiki Shop#Rafiki Academy#Black Americans#Jamaicans#Congolese
News Talk 1490

Rest In Black Power: 21 Of The Most Devastating Deaths Of 2021

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The devastating losses of Black life have kept coming in 2021, even as the year draws to a close. That fact was especially true after it was announced that anti-apartheid activist and South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday at the age of 90. His was the latest in what has seemingly been a steady avalanche of deaths of notable Black people this year.
NFL
Moulton Advertiser

From Barbie dolls to fashion models, Detra Smith has been there and done that

She knew she wanted to be a hair stylist when she was still playing with Barbie dolls and having fun working on mannequin heads. Sure enough, Detra Vest entered cosmetology school while still a student at Hartselle High. She completed the required 1500 hour course at the Master’s Cosmetology Institute in Huntsville, interning under the tutelage of Ann and Gary Bray, internationally recognized stylists who were pacesetters in the 70s and 80s.
MOULTON, AL
foodcontessa.com

Unexpected How Adorable Puppies Discovered Playing with Abandoned Newborn in a Field

An abandoned newborn infant was discovered snuggling with a litter of pups. The kid was discovered in the Saristal hamlet of Lormi, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, and has since been christened “Akanksha.” When the baby’s screams were heard, a group of locals was “going out for their regular tasks.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
New York Post

I breastfed my husband to clear my blocked milk duct

A woman thinks she’s been left with PTSD after her husband had to breastfeed from her to clear a clogged milk duct. Jennifer took to TikTok to share the tale of how her other half stepped in to help after the clog turned into mastitis and left her in agony and her baby daughter unable to get the milk she needed.
RELATIONSHIPS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
PETS
New York Post

Girl receives letter from Windsor Castle after dressing up as the Queen with her corgis

One-year-old Jalayne Sutherland caught royal attention after donning an adorable double-breasted overcoat with a matching hat, a white wig and pearls around her neck. She was photographed by her mum, Katelyn Sutherland, standing alongside her family corgis. Katelyn, from Ohio, America, sent the photograph to The Queen on a whim – and said she did not expect to receive a reply.
PETS
Washington Post

Jonkonnu: The holiday when Black revelers could mock their enslavers

Edward Warren was a young doctor in the early 1850s when he first witnessed it. Later in life, he described what he saw at Christmastime among the enslaved population at Somerset Place, one of the largest plantations in North Carolina. On Christmas Day, he wrote, one of the enslaved men...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy