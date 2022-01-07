DC Preview: Batgirls #2

It’s all falling apart! The Joker’s stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO