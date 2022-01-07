ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Batgirls #2

By AIPT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With their new secret muscle car and their new secret patrol route, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find moving to their new neighborhood-thanks to Oracle instructing them...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #6

It’s all falling apart! The Joker’s stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #4

Things get weirder, grosser, and more biblical as Edgar and Elk follow Blorp’s trail of carnage across the city. But is this visitor from another dimension truly as dangerous as it seems, or is there something innocent about it? Perhaps even something divine? Edgar’s time in seminary couldn’t possibly prepare him for what’s in store!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: One-Star Squadron #2

Meet Minute Man, the greatest hero probably never heard of! It’s not easy being Red (Tornado)! As the boss, he’s got everyone relying on him for their next paycheck. Enter Minute Man, a 1990s has-been superhero looking for 15 more minutes of fame…or at least a way to pay for Miraclo pills. Without them, he’s a super-zero and he’s willing to do anything for one more chance at power. How far will he go? Meet Metropolis Comic Con’s newest special guest!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #6

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: My Bad #3

Stuff keeps happening in THE GREATEST COMIC BOOK UNIVERSE IN THE MULTIVERSE! Disaster strikes The Chandelier when he compares his social media feed to those of more popular crimefighters! AND! A look back at the glory days of traffic vigilante Rush Hour, when he enforced safety compliance on America’s thrilling freeways!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘X-Reads: An X-Men Experience’ podcast joins AIPT podcast network

AIPT is excited to announce X-Reads: An X-Men Experience podcast is joining AIPT’s growing podcast network. The X-Men podcast joins an already robust line of podcasts at AIPT which include the weekly news podcast AIPT Comics podcast, the AIPT TV podcast, the AIPT Movies podcast, PTW Wrestling podcast, and Talkin’ Taunton’s Star Wars podcast. Check out all of the AIPT podcasts here.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marauders #27

THE SUN SETS ON THE MARAUDERS. The Marauders’ first tour comes to a close as the shake-ups within the Hellfire Trading Company crystalize. Will any of the inner circle remain standing? And can the crew survive the changes happening around them?. FINAL ISSUE. Written by: Gerry Duggan. Art by:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League Infinity #7

The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Oracle
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #3

War is on the horizon as a series of assassinations has rocked the lands. The Kingdom of Storms is gathering its allies with eyes on the destruction of Kal-El and his family. What secret does the Dark Knight learn that could be the key to everything?. Dark Knights of Steel...
COMICS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
Variety

Dwayne Hickman, Actor and Star of ‘The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,’ Dies at 87

Dwayne Bernard Hickman, an actor, producer and television director best known for his starring role in the 1950s and ’60s sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” died of complications related to Parkinson’s disease on Sunday. He was 87 years old. Hickman’s death was confirmed to Variety by the actor’s public relations head Harlan Boll. Born on May 18, 1934 in Los Angeles, Calif., Hickman began screen acting at a young age with appearances in “The Boy With the Green Hair” and 1940’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” As a teenager, he starred as Chuck MacDonald in “The Bob Cummings Show,” acting alongside the...
CELEBRITIES
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

