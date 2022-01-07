ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA’s Music Video For ‘I Hate U’ Features LaKeith Stanfield Going Through It

By Mankaprr Conteh
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you wondered how SZA was going to bring her latest hit, “I Hate U,” to life, she’s now dropped a video for the one-time SoundCloud loosie on YouTube. Dubbed a “visualizer,” the new video finds leading-man LaKeith Stanfield engaged in a heated argument over the phone on a scenic...

www.middletownpress.com

rapradar.com

Video: SZA “I Hate U”

SZA sings the highs and lows of a relationship in the sombering video to her recent single. Directed by Jack Begert, the video stars actor LaKeith Stanfield on a stormy beach where argues with SZA who is on the other end of the phone. In the final scene, he chucks the device in the water following the final text. To be continued.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

SZA shares ‘I Hate U’ visualizer

Top Dawg Entertainment’s multi-platinum selling, chart-topping and award-winning recording artist SZA, releases the visualizer for “I Hate U” starring actor and rapper LaKeith Stanfield. The clip is directed by Jack Begert. “I Hate U” was released last month via TDE/RCA Records and earned SZA her first No....
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Watch The Weeknd’s music video for “Sacrifice”

I'm only two listens through The Weeknd's just-released album Dawn FM, but it's won me over pretty convincingly. The sleazy disco-pop he delivered on After Hours gets muddied into something stranger but no less accessible, something you can hear on songs like "Sacrifice." It immediately follows "Take My Breath" on the album, and like that track, it's produced by Oscar Holter and pop monolith Max Martin (Swedish House Mafia, who enlisted The Weeknd for the single "Moth To A Flame," also worked on the song). The song's music video, out today, continues the narrative from the "Take My Breath" video: Abel Tesfaye wakes up on the dancefloor and finds himself embroiled in an unsettling, disco-lit ritual. I'm sure the YouTube conspiracists are going to love this one. Check it out above.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Sza
Person
Schoolboy Q
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Jay Rock
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
MUSIC
#Music Video#I Hate U#Soundcloud#Rolling Stone Marking#Dawg Entertainment#Tiktok
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind James Mtume's Cause of Death: R&B Trailblazer was 76

James Mtume, a famed record producer, percussionist, and a trailblazer in the R&B genre, has passed away at the age of 76. Journalist Dyana Williams confirmed the tragic news online by writing, "James Mtume has transitioned." At the time of this writing, his cause of death remains a mystery. Mtume...
MUSIC
Variety

James Mtume, Jazz Great Best Known for Notorious B.I.G.-Sampled Hit ‘Juicy Fruit,’ Dies at 76

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for the 1983 smash “Juicy Fruit” and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians, has died at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his son to Pitchfork, among other sources; no cause was cited. Mtume’s affiliation with Davis began with 1972’s funk-driven “On the Corner,” and he also worked with jazz greats such as pianist McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington. In his solo music, Mtume ran the...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's Mom Gushes Over His Showmanship At Rolling Loud L.A.

Chris Brown is one hell of a performer. Unfortunately, many fans haven't been able to witness this with their own eyes in the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why fans have been ecstatic about Los Angeles' Rolling Loud. Artists like J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Lil Durk held it down during the festival in the past few days, though Breezy's slow ahead of the Dreamville rapper's last night became widely talked about.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
MUSIC
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES

