With the holiday break coming to an end, school districts across the country are monitoring COVID-19 and deciding whether its safe to return to school in person. Many factors are being considered including whether or not there’s another staff from school bus drivers to teacher, support staff and more. While Lancaster ISD announced they plan to go virtual the first week, Duncanville ISD plans to resume learning in person on January 5. Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith sent this letter to parents.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO