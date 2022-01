Some days, I long to raise kids in yesteryear. Not the yesteryears of my ancestors in a sod house on the prairie; the yesteryears of the 1980s or 90s would suffice. Even a few years ago seems like a simpler time to raise kids. Since the pandemic, studies have shown a 93.6% increase in digital devices, more time at home and less time away from screens. That’s all of us, not just our kids. 2022 seems like the time to change this dangerous trend.

