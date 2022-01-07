New Cadillac takes on Tesla with ultra cruise system that lets you drive hands-free 95% of the time

CADILLAC is going head-to-head with Tesla with its new ultra cruise system that allows for hands-free driving.

The new Cadillac Celestiq luxury sedan will be among the first General Motors vehicles to be equipped with advanced autonomous driving assistant.

Cadillac Celestiq is expected to cost $200,000 Credit: Cadillac

The news was confirmed during General Motors' CES 2022 presentation, according to GMauthority.com.

The Cadillac Celestiq will reportedly be a full-size sedan complete with battery-electric.

It is expected to come with a $200,000 price tag, with production on the vehicle expected to begin in 2023.

Cadillac currently employs a Super Cruise system for hands-free driving in some vehicles, but only on highways.

The new Ultra Cruise system is expected to allow for hands-free driving in "95 percent of all traffic scenarios," GMauthority.com reports.

The current Super Cruise technology will remain in the GM family and is expected to roll out in more affordable vehicles, including Chevy and Buick models, in 2023.

Tesla famously uses similar technology in its vehicles called Autopilot.

According to Tesla's website, their Autopilot technology is an "advanced driver assistance system that enhances safety and convenience behind the wheel".

It employs the use of eight external cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors in addition to a computer system within the vehicle.

The Autopilot technology is included on every new Tesla, though some drivers may opt to forgo it.

In that case, drivers may choose to purchase a package to adapt the technology for their vehicle, either with Autopilot or with Full Self-Driving Capability.

Tesla does exclusively state on its website that "the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous".

Production is expected to begin in 2023 Credit: Cadillac