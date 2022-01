One year after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Florida has had more residents arrested in connection with the riot than any other state. Since last January, 76 Floridians have been charged with participating in the assault on the Capitol, and at least 12 have pleaded guilty. Pennsylvania and Texas have 63 cases each, followed by New York with 53 cases and California with 50 cases. In total, about 700 people have been arrested so far.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO