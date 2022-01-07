ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Watch: President Biden tours Marshall Fire damage in Boulder County

By Colleen Flynn
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2i8o_0dfnMlfV00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, toured the area devastated by the Marshall Fire with Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse on Friday.

Air Force One landed at Denver International Airport at 2:15 p.m. where the president and first lady were greeted by Gov. Jared Polis before boarding Marine One for a ride to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, where they landed at 3 p.m.

Map and searchable list of homes, businesses destroyed in Marshall Fire

The Bidens then toured a neighborhood in Louisville and met with families impacted by the fire at the recreation center.

The president then discussed the federal government’s response and assistance before departing on Marine One for DIA.

Marshall Fire coverage on KDVR

Biden and the federal government approved a disaster declaration for Colorado’s most devastating fire that sparked on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,100 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County in less than 24 hours.

Watch Biden’s full address on FOX31 NOW .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Colorado

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Broomfield, CO
Boulder County, CO
Elections
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
KREX

State senator launches primary challenge to Rep. Boebert

DENVER (AP) — A moderate Colorado state senator on Wednesday announced he is taking on Rep. Lauren Boebert in this year’s GOP primary, the first challenge to the firebrand congresswoman by an elected Republican. Boebert has only been in office one year but become a divisive national figure for her flirtations with conspiratorial conservative thinking, […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Marine One#Bidens#Dia#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy