Watch: President Biden tours Marshall Fire damage in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, toured the area devastated by the Marshall Fire with Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse on Friday.

Air Force One landed at Denver International Airport at 2:15 p.m. where the president and first lady were greeted by Gov. Jared Polis before boarding Marine One for a ride to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, where they landed at 3 p.m.

The Bidens then toured a neighborhood in Louisville and met with families impacted by the fire at the recreation center.

The president then discussed the federal government’s response and assistance before departing on Marine One for DIA.

Biden and the federal government approved a disaster declaration for Colorado’s most devastating fire that sparked on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,100 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County in less than 24 hours.

