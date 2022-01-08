ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Crumbley court hearing: Accused school shooter's parents denied reduced bail

By Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9cgg_0dfnMju300

James and Jennifer Crumbley's motion to amend their bond was denied by a judge on Friday. Both are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan school shooting. Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is charged with the shooting and killing of four classmates at Oxford High School.

District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied the request, citing their ties to Florida, the seriousness of the crimes and their failure to turn themselves in when they were charged.

MORE: 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder to be sentenced

The parents' bond is set at $500,000 each and they were trying to get it reduced to $100,000 each. ABC News has reached out to James and Jennifer Crumbley's lawyers for comment. Prosecutors allege the parents gave their son a gun that was later used in the school shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYznJ_0dfnMju300
Oakland County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley are seen in photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The parents hid in an abandoned warehouse in Detroit and had concealed their car by hiding their license plates instead of turning themselves in the day they were charged, prosecutors allege.

The couple put their house on the market, drained their son's bank account and asked family members to sell their horses, according to prosecutors.

MORE: Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo

Video on Ethan's phone from August showed him holding his father's pistol and sent messages to a friend which included: "It's time to shoot up a school. Jk, jk, jk," prosecutors also claim.

Ethan Crumbley, on Friday, waived his right to a preliminary examination, sending his case to trial. No date is set for his trial.

The Crumbley's preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 8

Comments / 109

TomBoyHeart♥️
2d ago

They are guilty for not notifying authorities that their son went to school with a gun. The gun should have not been accessible to their son, no matter his age. Their gun, their responsibility.

Reply(1)
8
Michael Gaffney
2d ago

maybe they need to be extensively studied, they did spawn a monster! Was it genetic? nature and or nurture?

Reply(1)
15
Charles Howe
2d ago

keep them locked up. we need to keep an eye on them they are definite flight risks!

Reply(1)
39
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
NBC News

No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

505K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy