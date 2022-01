Enjoy watching the Rednex "Cotton Eye Joe" music video and see the song details here... The Rednex Cotton Eye Joe song was released in 1995 as a track for their debut studio album, Sex & Violins. Rednex is a Swedish Eurodance group that places their own twist on the traditional American folk song “Cotton-Eyed Joe”, Their performance combines the group’s style with traditional American instruments such as banjos and fiddles. The vocal verses are performed by Annika Ljungberg. The “Cotton Eye Joe” chorus is sung by Göran Danielsson, who never appears in the video. In 2002, “Cotton Eye Joe” was remixed in a dance version, and was released from Rednex’s greatest hits album, The Best of the West.

