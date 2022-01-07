ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Covid: Tributes paid to City of Norwich School teacher Nick Stone

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes have been paid to a "much-loved" and "dedicated" teacher who has died with Covid. Nick Stone, 55, who taught modern languages at City of Norwich School (CNS) for more than 30 years, died on 2 January from "a short illness", the school said. His sister Helen Pentelow said...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Schools forced to close as Covid causes shortage of teachers

Several schools in England have been forced to tell pupils to stay at home once again due to a wave of staff absences from Covid.Education leaders had warned that teacher shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant will cause disruption and could lead to widespread closures in the weeks ahead.Outwood Academy in Middlesbrough has announced the secondary school will be closed to pupils in year nine and ten this week due to “significant staff absences”.Steve Chalke – founder of the Oasis Community Learning trust of academies across England – said one of the trust’s primary schools in Birmingham...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Tributes paid to young GAA star ‘killed by train’ in London

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.It is understood he had been struck by a train.The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.In a post on Facebook Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Norwich School#Cns#The James Paget Hospital
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Sinéad O'Connor Announces Death of Son: 'May No One Follow His Example'

"Nothing Compares 2 U" singer Sinéad O'Connor has made a tragic announcement — her missing son has died by suicide. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she announced late Friday on Twitter. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'They touched hands, Dad took his last breath and seconds later Mom took hers': Unvaccinated couple, 73 and 69, who were married for 44 years died hand-in-hand in the ICU as their family stood next to them in head-to-toe protective gear

An unvaccinated New Hampshire couple, who had been married for 44 years, died hand-in-hand from COVID in hospital as their family stood next to them wearing head-to-toe protective gear. William and Carol Stewart, aged 73 and 69, of Salem, each died within seconds of each other on December 30, while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Sinéad O’Connor criticises Irish authorities after death of son Shane

Sinéad O’Connor has criticised the Irish authorities after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, whom she alleges left hospital while “on suicide watch”. The singer announced the news of Shane’s death on social media on Saturday, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy