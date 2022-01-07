806 Timken Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Nestled on a cul-de-sac in a premier Richmond community & steps from Independence Golf Course, this beautiful 4,100 sf home was built by one of the area's finest builders & is sure to delight your family & guests. 10' 1st fl & 9' 2nd fl ceilings, 8' front door, HW throughout, custom cabinetry/built-ins & lg trim/moldings set a luxurious stage for you to move right in. DS feat. a FORMAL DINING RM as well as a lg GREAT ROOM & full wall of built-ins w/Gas FP. Just adjacent, relax and enjoy casual meals in the MORNING ROOM, which opens to the custom KITCHEN w/granite island, SS & tumbled marble BS. Retire in your spacious 1st fl. PRIMARY SUITE, w/His/Hers WIC & beautiful Ensuite. Up the grand staircase, find a 2nd SUITE w/ WIC & Ensuite. 2 lg addt'l BEDROOMS feat. dbl. closets and share another FULL BATH. The REC ROOM offers a pot. 5th bedroom & feat. a new media projector w/110" screen, built-in surround sound & adj. POWDER RM. Outside, you'll find a 50-yr Grand Manor roof, Andersen Windows, irrigation, ext. lighting & lovely landscaping. Oversized finished garage feat. built-in storage. Back patio leads to a gate & neighborhood walking paths, pool, playground, tennis & Clubhouse.
