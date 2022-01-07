ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

806 Timken Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation, Location, Location close to Collegiate School. Nicely updated ALL BRICK ranch with hardwood floors and beautiful remodeled tiled shower bath. Large level fenced backyard has a charming 20' x 10' storage shed with metal...

richmond.com

Richmond.com

805 Mosby St, Richmond City, VA 23223

This newly renovated 1,598 square foot home in Union Hill is conveniently located near MCV, VCU, Downtown and all of the amenities Church Hill has to offer! This 2 bed, 1 full & two half-bath home is perfect for an owner occupant or as an investment property. Upon entering the home, you will notice the wood floors throughout the home, and a floor to ceiling window offering tons of natural light in the living room. The character of old is on display with the exposed brick and the many decorative fireplaces within the home. The kitchen was beautifully renovated to include new stainless steel appliances, all new cabinetry, granite counters and new tile floors. Heading upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, one with new carpet, the other with hardwood floors and both with ample closet space. The renovated upstairs full bathroom is adjoined by two separate powder rooms with pocket doors for privacy. Situated right across the Leigh St viaduct and back entrance to VCU Hospital MCV campus, you are sure to love the walkability to great parks, restaurants and downtown Richmond. Come see this beautiful renovation in an area that continues to see new developments and opportunities.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

000 Chapman St, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome to Lauradell! The Willow plan is one of the most affordable homes available within the Lauradell community! Two story living at its finest - lawn maintenance INCLUDED - all within minutes of the town of Ashland. The Willow boasts a LARGE, COUNTRY STYLE front porch stretching the entire width of the home. OPEN CONCEPT first floor w/ the kitchen opening directly to both the breakfast nook AND family room - perfect for any type of gathering or hosting. There is also a completely separate room that serves perfectly as a formal dining room OR office space - you choose! Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom equipped w/ a large, en-suite double vanity bathroom and a massive walk-in closet. A second full bath serves the other spare bedrooms, and the utility room is located on the second story for ultimate convenience. Never have to worry about cutting your grass or lawn maintenance again with all of included in the HOA! Enjoy community walking paths, gathering barn and fire pit, walk down the street to the town of Ashland, and much much more! NOTE* HOME IS TO BE BUILT PICTURES SHOWN ARE SAMPLES FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY+ MAY NOT REPRESENT FINISHED CONSTRUCTION DETAILS.
ASHLAND, VA
Richmond.com

1713 Warminster Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Stunning makeover on this 4BR, 3 1/2 bath home with lots of updates and remodeling. Freshly painted throughout,extremely clean, and immaculate condition….feels like New. Offering an extremely open and flexible floor plan that includes 2 family rooms (1 w/Brick FP), spacious Living & Dining Rooms w/ HW Flrs, morning room or office, up-to-date kitchen with Island, extensive cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas cooking and all opening to a wonderful family room with beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find an enormous 28 x 15 primary suite with high ceilings, a 22 foot WIC, and a beautifully updated luxury tile bath w/oversize Jacuzzi tub & walkin tile shower. There are also 3 additional BR’s upstairs all with hardwood floors and lighted closets. One BR includes an updated private full bath with walk-in shower. Also offers a 17 foot laundry/storage room and three zone HVAC For the ultimate in comfort. Outside you will enjoy a fenced backyard, 456SF stamped concrete patio and king size 680 SF deck for awesome entertaining! Attached shed and detached 24 ft. shed for tremendous storage, elegant brick walkway and paved driveway. Quick closing is possible.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

85 N Lake Dr, Middlesex, VA 23071

Waterfront with access to Healey’s Pond! A beautiful, newly built ranch-style home is ready for its new owners! Located on Healey’s Pond and situated on 3.5 private acres, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one level living has all the upgrades you are looking for. Some features include a bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, white cabinets, granite countertops, GE Profile appliances, a spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and primary bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Plenty of living space for everyone! Outdoors you will find a fantastic covered porch which is the perfect area to kick back and relax. There is a new, oversized, 10 x 20 detached storage shed and plenty of parking space for your RV and boat. High-Speed Internet already in place. The area is surrounded by horse farms and plenty of trails and offers privacy, tranquility, and peacefulness. Looking for more...check out the Piankatank River Golf Course and Merrior Tasting Room. There is so much to discover in the charming area! This property is a MUST SEE!
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

11648 Fosters Ln, Amelia, VA 23002

Amazing home for an Amazing price. Recently renovated home with all the modern touches. New kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances. All new vinyl plank flooring through out the home. Interior has just finished being painted a nice neutral gray. Both bathrooms remodeled and new light fixtures. Covered rear porch for entertaining. Multiple deck areas. Large two acre lot with a paved driveway and the largest garage I have seen. Over a 2400 square foot garage which is Nine bays/cars. YES!!! that is right NINE car garage. The is the best value in Amelia right now. Almost a 2200 square foot home with a 2400 plus square foot garage on two plus acres. Fenced in rear yard and a large gazebo for entertaining. Come see this home today before it is gone.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

109 Evington Ln, Hanover, VA 23005

NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR SPRING MOVE-IN! Main level living with 1st floor Primary Bedroom! Fall in love with the expanded Family Room which is open to the well-designed Kitchen with a large island & granite counter tops-- the perfect space for entertaining! Also off the kitchen is the formal Dining Room that has wainscoting and crown molding. The first floor Bedroom Suite is situated off a secluded hallway and is just a few short steps away from your Home Office, enjoy the commute! The first floor also has tons of closet space and a "drop zone" in the Laundry Room. Head upstairs for 2 large additional bedrooms and a full bath. This home has a front porch, a courtyard style garage entrance and a 12' x 12' deck. You'll love the tranquility and the feeling of being in the country yet being walking distance to the charming town of Ashland. You will want to take advantage of the walking trails, pocket parks & Gathering Barn of Lauradell, plus you can relax knowing you do not have to mow your lawn! (Photos of a Raleigh Model)
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

219 Royal Oak Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

2019 renovated Ranch on corner lot in Colonial Heights. Better and new condition, open plan- new heat pump 2021, 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, ready to move into ranch. Fenced in rear yard with park like setting, brick patio, and large deck, brick walkways. Shed (12x8) and garage (12x20) with easy access. Kitchen, living room, and dining room open into each other with granite island (upgraded level) stainless appliances in kitchen. Garage has been insulated with pegboard- insulation added where missing and insulation in attic. Miracle Method tub refaced, 5+/- year warranty. Move in condition. Excellent quality.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
Richmond.com

16374 Tyler Station Rd, Hanover, VA 23015

TO BE BUILT – RANCH STYLE HOME WITH TWO PRIMARY SUITES! Stella II This Ranch Style Home Features 1,933 Square Feet, 9’ Ceilings, Formal Dining Room & Family Room with Wood Floors. The Eat-In Kitchen has Wood Floors, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. The Main Primary Suite Offers Wood Floors, Walk-In Closet Plus Deluxe Bath with custom C-Tile floors and surround and dual vanity. Additional Primary Suite has carpet & Full Bath with Tub/Shower Combo. Additional bedroom and office/study, Hall Bath & Full Size Utility Room. Other Amenities Include Vinyl Siding & Windows, Covered Front Porch, Two Car Attached Garage, Electric Heat Pump/Central Air, Stone Front Foundation & 30 Year Dimensional Roof. 12x12 Rear Deck Overlooking the Private 10+Acre Lot. THIS IS LOT # 7.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

721 Founders Crest Ct, Powhatan, VA 23113

Nestled on a cul-de-sac in a premier Richmond community & steps from Independence Golf Course, this beautiful 4,100 sf home was built by one of the area's finest builders & is sure to delight your family & guests. 10' 1st fl & 9' 2nd fl ceilings, 8' front door, HW throughout, custom cabinetry/built-ins & lg trim/moldings set a luxurious stage for you to move right in. DS feat. a FORMAL DINING RM as well as a lg GREAT ROOM & full wall of built-ins w/Gas FP. Just adjacent, relax and enjoy casual meals in the MORNING ROOM, which opens to the custom KITCHEN w/granite island, SS & tumbled marble BS. Retire in your spacious 1st fl. PRIMARY SUITE, w/His/Hers WIC & beautiful Ensuite. Up the grand staircase, find a 2nd SUITE w/ WIC & Ensuite. 2 lg addt'l BEDROOMS feat. dbl. closets and share another FULL BATH. The REC ROOM offers a pot. 5th bedroom & feat. a new media projector w/110" screen, built-in surround sound & adj. POWDER RM. Outside, you'll find a 50-yr Grand Manor roof, Andersen Windows, irrigation, ext. lighting & lovely landscaping. Oversized finished garage feat. built-in storage. Back patio leads to a gate & neighborhood walking paths, pool, playground, tennis & Clubhouse.
POWHATAN, VA
Richmond.com

9009 Atlee Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Nearly 1.5 Acres in the Atlee High School District! Build this featured "Allison" plan, or one of our many others! The Allison plan featured is a 2 story with a fabulous layout. The downstairs features a Flex Room/Study off of the foyer, and the back of the house is entirely open connecting the Family Room, Kitchen and Morning Nook. The Kitchen has tons of cabinetry and a huge over-sized Island. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and an open Loft area that could serve as a Playroom or be walled in as an optional 4th Bedroom. Enjoy your large yard from the comfort of the rear deck! Fabulous location in the heart of Hanover County! ** We have other plans and packages that can be built on this lot! **
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

81 Prospect Rd, Prince Edward, VA 23960

4 unit Building, renovation of units within the past several years. The basement space has lots of room for storage. Plenty of room for parking for all tenants. A second 40 X 60 2 story building could become storage as well. This property is adjacent to the High Bridge Trail for walks and jogs. Only 1 block off US 460 for commutes.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

118 W Tabb St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Well located early town house, circa 1820. Part of an original double house, which one half has been removed. Sweeping views of downtown and close to all restaurants and shops, as well as government buildings. Rear kitchen building has been removed but foundation is still in place. House needs total renovation, though some stabilization has been done. Agent has historical documentation and architect's suggestion for renovation. These are attached in pictures. Some renovation has already been approved by the Architectural Review Board of the City. Much original building material is inside and goes with the property. Enterprise Zone and historic tax credits incentives are available. Property is zones B-3 so it could be commercial or residential.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

23234 Genito Rd, Amelia, VA 23002

INVESTORS & ENTREPRENEURS take NOTICE! Great Opportunity to purchase TWO Potential investment properties on one parcel. This Nicely Refurbished 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath singlewide manufactured home, and the previously operated 1650 sqft "PAINVILLE STORE" building with 1-acre parcel are located on a WELL-TRAVELLED CUMMUTING ROUTE through rural Amelia County. Singlewide is move-in or rent-ready and was previously leased for $700/ month. The Store could possibly be re-opened with a bit of renovation and County approval of a "Special Exception Permit". Other uses may also be permitted. All Property is to be sold in "As-Is" condition. Owner will consider financing with adequate down payment and approved credit application. Don't miss your opportunity!
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $504,950

Build the Stuart Home Plan by Main Street Homes offers first floor living with an open and airy feel.. This home has a formal room that can be used for living or dining, which leads to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, with large island, is open to the spacious great room and breakfast nook. The owner's suite is a beautiful retreat with double doors leading to the owner's bath which boasts dual vanities, a soaking tub, large separate shower, linen closet and also a huge walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms and additional full bathroom are located opposite the owner's suite. There is also a mudroom and plenty of additional storage space throughout this Energy Star home. Options include a finished second floor, screened porch, and more!
POWHATAN, VA
Richmond.com

2733 Rollingwood Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Great Starter Home!!!! Brick Rancher in Battlefield Park. Home boost 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1274 square feet with Concrete driveway and walkway. Enter the home to an oversized Living Room with storage closet and built-in bookcase. Freshly painted Dining Room and 3 bedrooms. Bathroom has newer flooring, toilet and vanity. Enjoy your evenings in your enclosed porch and/or gatherings in the fenced-in back yard. Property is Close to shopping, I-95, I-295 and Fort Lee. Make your appointment today!!!
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

4446 Slagles Lake Rd, Greensville, VA 23847

Perfect for first time home buyer! This fully renovated mobile home on a permanent foundation is situated on almost a half-acre lot and is ready for its new owners. With beautiful new flooring, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, updated bathrooms with new vanities and fixtures and fresh paint throughout, this home is move in ready. Being mostly maintenance free on the outside, this home will be easy to care for. Includes nice front porch and back deck for enjoying the outdoors. Come see this fresh and cozy home today!
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3219 Cooley Rd, Goochland, VA 23065

Cute Brick Rancher on a wooded 2 acres, just off of Interstate 64 close to Short Pump and Charlottesville. All the conveniences of town but the beauty of country living! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, almost 2400 Square Feet. New HVAC and fans, newer roof, hot water heater, woodstove, and beautifully renovated basement for office and rec rooms! Huge sunroom and gorgeous brick fireplace with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Owners suite with private bath, jetted tub, Walk-In Closet and access to rear deck. Extra wide driveway and parking with carport and storage sheds. 25 Peony Plants beautifully landscaped around the house to welcome Spring. You're gonna love the farm views and gorgeous sunsets! Come see this sweet house for yourself and call it home!
GOOCHLAND, VA

