Obituary: Former NYPA Chairman Richard M. Flynn leaves lasting legacy

EPA & New York’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative project helps restore habitat at Buckhorn Island State Park. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced purple martins are returning to a 13.5-acre marsh near Buckhorn Island State Park, in the Town of Grand Island. Along with several additional habitat projects, approximately $5.5 million of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding has gone toward restoring and protecting the marsh habitat. Rock reefs have been established to prevent erosion, and extensive vegetation has been planted in the marsh, known as Grass Island.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO