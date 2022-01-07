ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Obituary: Former NYPA Chairman Richard M. Flynn leaves lasting legacy

wnypapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard M. Flynn, the chairman and CEO of the New York Power Authority from 1985-94 – and a national leader in calling for greater competition in the electric power industry – has died at the age of 90. Flynn’s son, Tim, confirmed his death, at an assisted...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Hochul, AG James continue efforts to defend SALT deduction

Multistate coalition files petition to US Supreme Court to hear appeal. Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James recently announced New York, Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey filed a petition for certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court to continue their lawsuit against the federal government for what they called an “unlawful and unprecedented cap on the deduction for state and local taxes,” known as SALT.
INCOME TAX
wnypapers.com

Senate Republicans unveil 'Take Back New York' 2022 legislative agenda

GOP: ‘Comprehensive strategy would make New York state safer, stronger and more economically vibrant after years of Democrat-driven decline’. The New York State Senate Republican Conference today officially released its “Take Back New York” 2022 legislative agenda. It said, “A response to the neglect and decline of our state created by Democrat one-party rule, ‘Take Back New York’ would restore balance and common sense to government while vigorously rejecting the extreme policies of the past three years.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

ICYMI: Statewide ban on polystyrene foam containers & loose fill

DEC and partners continue targeted outreach and education campaign for foam manufacturers & distributors, affected entities including schools, hospitals, restaurants. Before the new year, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New Yorkers the state’s ban on expanded polystyrene foam containers and “packing peanuts” was to begin Jan. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Marcy, NY
City
Holtsville, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Obituaries
wnypapers.com

New York state partners with WellHealth on COVID-19 testing

WellHealth has partnered with the state of New York to roll out sites in strategic locations to support testing expansion across the state. WellHealth is a testing solution partner, with over 1.1 million patients served, that has rolled out hundreds of locations across the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. WellHealth has collaborated with state governments, schools, airports, departments of corrections, and businesses. For more information about WellHealth, visit wellhealth.studio.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

DEC named 2021 Agency of the Year

New York state recognized for Outstanding Leadership in Deer Management. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on Thursday announced DEC was recognized as Agency of the Year by the National Deer Association (NDA) for the state’s leadership in white-tailed deer management. This national award recognizes DEC’s successful deer management program and efforts to involve New York hunters in the planning and management process.
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

Hochul: Billion-dollar rescue plan for small businesses, new tax relief for millions of middle-class New Yorkers

New tax credit will provide relief to small businesses taking on COVID-related capital expenses. √ Small business lending initiative will provide accessible loans to expanding small businesses. √ Governor will propose legislation permanently allowing sale of to-go drinks in bars & restaurants. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced a new,...
INCOME TAX
wnypapers.com

State Parks Standing Committee to meet for project approval

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Niagara River Greenway Fund Standing Committee will hold a meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. The meeting will be held in the Castellani Building at DeVeaux Woods State Park. It is open to the public. The purpose of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Flynn
Person
Dick Flynn
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
wnypapers.com

Broadband in NYS: Hochul announces up to $30/month discount with federal Affordable Connectivity Program

New York state ‘launches comprehensive plan to improve broadband access and affordability for all’. √ Connectivity Program part of governor's State of the State proposal for $1 billion in new broadband investment under ConnectALL Initiative. √ Says over 2 million low-income families can benefit from internet connectivity. Gov. Kathy...
INTERNET
wnypapers.com

Purple martins thrive again along Grand Island

EPA & New York’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative project helps restore habitat at Buckhorn Island State Park. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced purple martins are returning to a 13.5-acre marsh near Buckhorn Island State Park, in the Town of Grand Island. Along with several additional habitat projects, approximately $5.5 million of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding has gone toward restoring and protecting the marsh habitat. Rock reefs have been established to prevent erosion, and extensive vegetation has been planted in the marsh, known as Grass Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

VA Western New York Healthcare System announces patient visitation changes

Patient visitation changes began this week at the VA Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) Buffalo and Batavia campuses. These changes will remain in place until further notice. Due to the surge in COVID-19 infection rates throughout Western New York, the VA Western New York Healthcare System has suspended physical...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Green Energy#Long Island#Cablevision#The Power Authority#Canadian#Nypa Interim
wnypapers.com

Ryan unveils concept by local artist selected to design Shirley Chisholm statue

Local artist Julia Bottoms selected to Forest Lawn Cemetery design statue honoring trailblazing politician. On Monday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced local artist Julia Bottoms was selected to design a statue honoring the late Shirley Chisholm. Chisholm, who is entombed in Forest Lawn’s Cemetery’s Birchwood Mausoleum, made history as the first Black woman to serve in the U.S. Congress, and the first to run for president. The statue will be installed near the mausoleum this fall.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy