Actor and artist Jeremy Palko talks The Walking Dead and his artwork

This has been a popular theory that came about since it makes a lot of sense, and there are a lot of similarities to the story, even if one has to keep an open mind about them at times since obviously the realism in each story is far different and the stakes aren’t quite as high in Toy Story. But the fact is that both stories revolve around a sheriff, Woody and Rick, who look out and protect those around them, but are cast aside in their own ways as the world around them changes. For Woody, it’s the arrival of the toy that would eventually become one of his best friends, Buzz, while for Rick, it was being shot and sent to the hospital where the world would eventually end as he lay in a coma. Upon waking, Rick would find that the world was not what he remembered, while Woody would watch with mounting horror as the world he’d known changed almost overnight as the boy he cared so much about, another similarity between the two characters, became enamored of the individual that stepped in to become the boy’s favorite. Obviously, this would be Buzz and Shane.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO