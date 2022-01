Two Hopkins County men were jailed Friday on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports. David Alan “Toots” Deaton was taken into custody at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022, at his Merrell Drive residence by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tanner Steward, and Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher, on a possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance warrant. The 51-year-old Sulphur springs man was released from Hopkisn County jail Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, on a $5,000 bond on the felony charge, according to jail reports. The offense, the deputies noted in arrest reports, was alleged to have occurred on Nov. 9, 2021.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO