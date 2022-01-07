10 of the Best Places To Go Sledding In The Danbury Area

With room for 8 guests plus yourself, this amazing house set minutes from the Gunks offers your the perfect Zen weekend. It is referred to as the Empathic Soul House hosted by Jenny on Airbnb and it offers the most amazing getaway any time of year for the person, or people, looking to unplug. Complete with the breathtaking view of the Shawangunks ridge from almost every room, this house also offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large kitchen, a fireplace, a wood stove, a hot tub, a whirlpool bathtub, and even a meditation house.
Comments / 0