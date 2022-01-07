10 of the Best Places To Go Sledding In The Danbury Area

Sometimes the two of you need to get away from it all, but you'd rather not lay out $600 a night or $1,800 for the entire weekend. Have I found a place for you!. I've found this Airbnb getaway on a beautiful farm in Bethlehem, Connecticut, only 30 minutes from New Milford. According to Travel & Leisure Magazine, this charming geodesic dome is the most wish-listed Airbnb property in the state of Connecticut. It rents for only $51 a night.

BETHLEHEM, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO