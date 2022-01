Star Trek fans from around the world are coming together to celebrate Nichelle Nichols' birthday. The fan-favorite actress portrayed Lieutenant Nyota Uhura throughout various Star Trek TV shows and movies, and is one of the most memorable Black women on a sci-fi franchise. Uhura was one of the main cast members of Star Trek: The Original Series, along with William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Spock, George Takei as Hikaru Sulu, and Walter Kroenig as Pavel Chekov. She also portrayed Uhura on all six Star Trek movies featuring the cast from The Original Series. Born on December 28, 1932, Nichols is celebrating her 89th birthday today, and fans are showing their love and appreciation for her on social media.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO