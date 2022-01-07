Appellations: Time to Die?

Can you imagine a technique that some producers would use to increase the weight of their wines, while others would use it to make them fresher, even lighter?. It's whole-cluster fermentation, and it involves, as you might expect, putting the whole grape bunch into the vat just as it is. In the past, if you go back far enough, most people wouldn't have given it a name, because it was just what you did. Until crusher-destemmers became almost ubiquitous in the 1980s (although they were invented in the late 19th century), if you wanted to keep the stems out of your fermentation you had to do it by hand, rubbing the bunches over a wickerwork grid before they went into the vat. And at a large estate how feasible would that have been, even in an era of cheap labour?

