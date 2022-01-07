ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court weighs legality of Biden administration’s vaccine mandates

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZT1fN_0dfnIwH600

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court is now deciding if the Biden administration’s sweeping vaccine mandates for millions of workers will be allowed to be enforced.

The justices are weighing two major initiatives as the omicron variant leads to a surge in COVID-19 cases around the country.

One mandate requires COVID-19 vaccines or testing for employees at businesses with 100 or more workers, which would affect more than 84 million employees.

The other measure requires health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid to get vaccinated, which would affect more than 17 million workers.

“OSHA’s economywide mandate would cause permanent worker displacement rippling through our national economy, which is already experiencing labor shortages and fragile supply lines,” said attorney Scott Keller, who represented business associations challenging the mandates. “This is going to cause a massive economic shift in the country.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Keller argued the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) exceeded its power when putting the mandates in place.

Several of the left-leaning justices pushed back in their questioning, pointing to the grave danger posed by the pandemic.

“This is a pandemic in which nearly a million people have died,” said Justice Elena Kagan. “Why isn’t this necessary and grave?”

“Because Justice Kagan, the standard for what would be necessary for this extraordinary use of emergency power is not what is the best way to accomplish that,” said Keller.

“It’s an extraordinary use of emergency power occurring in an extraordinary circumstance,” said Kagan in response.

The conservative-leaning justices questioned whether the danger from the COVID-19 pandemic justified OSHA using emergency authority.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, argued that OSHA is supposed to set nationwide standards to protect the health and safety of workers.

“COVID-19 is the deadliest pandemic in American history and it poses a particularly acute workplace danger,” said U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar. “Exposure to COVID-19 on the job is the biggest threat to workers in OSHA’s history.”

The justices also heard arguments about the mandate specifically impacting health care workers.

There is no word on when the Supreme Court will announce its decision.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden's admission to 'no federal solution' to pandemic inconsistent with federal vaccine mandates: Pirro

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro exposed the Biden adminstration's pandemic unpreparedness and thirst for federal power on Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: You may recall Joe's promises when he ran for president. "I'll shut down the virus, not the economy, and we can walk and chew gum at the same time." You sure about that, Joe? Walk and chew gum at the same time? Joe, with all due respect, you've displayed quite clearly that you are barely even able to walk. And you certainly haven't shut down the virus, let alone even had a plan to shut it down. Folks, the tragic irony of Joe Biden's failure to make good on his campaign promise is that more people died of COVID during his first year than under President Trump's entire time in office. Even with vaccines in year three of the outbreak under Joe Biden, we don't even have enough tests to find out if we have COVID or one of its variants. In fact, they don't even put the order in on time for tests because they didn't even see it coming.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Supreme Court considers COVID-19 vaccine rules

The Supreme Court said it will take up legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers and large businesses with at least 100 workers. Politico labor reporter Eleanor Mueller joins CBSN to discuss more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Economy#Health And Safety#The U S Supreme Court#Omicron#Medicare#Medicaid#Osha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinner

A Supreme Court judge has given evidence in the trial of four men accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations, saying he had a “hazy, broad knowledge” of guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector.Seamus Woulfe told the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers the guidelines were Government approved.The former Attorney General was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy over his attendance at a golf club dinner.Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55; former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75; and John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

The vaccine mandate mess will probably get messier

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?. If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either. In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy