Almost nothing standing in Raleigh today is 600 years old. For centuries, the old Henry Clay Oak may have been one of the oldest living things in the city. If legend is true, the tree dated back to the 1600s – before the City of Raleigh even existed. For centuries, the old oak sheltered the historic homes of Blount Street, watching as the burgeoning city grew from infancy to bustling capital in the shade of its branches.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO