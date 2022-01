HARRISBURG — On Dec. 30, 2020, Fe Hall dropped her son Christian off at his job at a local grocery store, thinking she would see him that afternoon. Instead, Christian left work, walked to the ledge on a nearby overpass close to Stroudsburg in northeastern Pennsylvania, and called 911 about a possible “suicider.” About 90 minutes later, Pennsylvania State Police shot him with his hands in the air.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO