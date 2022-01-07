Officials debate on how to best keep schools safe amid omicron spread

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 cases soaring nationwide, school districts are revisiting their mitigation measures as they prepare to return from winter break. Many schools are set to welcome students back in person next week as the United States is averaging more cases than at any other point in the pandemic. As of Wednesday, federal data showed that the U.S. is reporting an average of 277,000 new cases a day -- shattering the nation's previous record average of 250,000 daily cases, set on Jan. 11, 2021.
