ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Officials debate on how to best keep schools safe amid omicron spread

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

How schools plan to bring students back safely amid latest COVID-19 surge

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 cases soaring nationwide, school districts are revisiting their mitigation measures as they prepare to return from winter break. Many schools are set to welcome students back in person next week as the United States is averaging more cases than at any other point in the pandemic. As of Wednesday, federal data showed that the U.S. is reporting an average of 277,000 new cases a day -- shattering the nation's previous record average of 250,000 daily cases, set on Jan. 11, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

‘A monumental task’: Schools grapple with how to stay open amid omicron surge

As coronavirus cases began to surge throughout the United States in mid-December, leaders of the Oxford Hills School District in rural Maine discovered an alarming statistic: The in-school transmission rate at a small elementary had risen to 70 percent. District nurses had never seen such a high figure in their...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
The Independent

Covid news – live: Concern over Omicron spread among over-50s, as Zahawi says priority is keeping schools open

Despite a drop in the UK’s daily case count, a senior minister has said the government has fresh concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid as it begins to spread in those aged 50 and above. “They’re the ones who, if you recall in the earlier waves, ended up in hospital with severe infection and hospitalisation and sadly death rates went up,” Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, adding it was “good news” that 90 per cent of the age group had received a booster jab.The education secretary also said this morning it was his “top priority”...
EDUCATION
WRAL

Spread of omicron variant changes safety protocols at hospitals

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Spread of omicron variant changes safety protocols at hospitals. The rise and spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has shifted the way hospitals are...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Spokesman-Review

Keeping games safe: how to mitigate the spread of COVID in a crowd

The omicron variant has changed the pandemic ballgame again, and mitigating risk at sporting events is a tricky and potentially daunting dilemma. Layering protective strategies, including mask and vaccine requirements and eliminating eating and drinking can lower the risk that events pose for transmission. How can crowds safely attend basketball...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Evers Administration, DHS, DPI Remind Schools of Support, Resources Available to Help Keep Kids and Educators Safe in School as Omicron Spreads

In order to keep students, teachers, and staff safe and in school, the Evers Administration and Department of Health Services (DHS) sent a letter to all public, private, and independent charter schools detailing the tools that DHS and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) have made available to schools to help in this effort.
The Independent

Plans for up to a quarter of teachers to be off work due to Omicron, says Nadhim Zahawi

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said preparations are being made for many as a quarter of all teachers to be off work in the coming weeks as Covid infections increase with the return of schools following the Christmas break.Some schools are already reporting as many as 40 per cent staff shortages, he said.The education secretary said that the government was acting responsibly by making contingency plans for as many as 25 per cent absences across England, but Liberal Democrats said that it amounted to an “admission of failure” in the drive to keep schools open.Mr Zahawi insisted that the Omicron...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy