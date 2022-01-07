Officials debate on how to best keep schools safe amid omicron spread

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said preparations are being made for many as a quarter of all teachers to be off work in the coming weeks as Covid infections increase with the return of schools following the Christmas break.Some schools are already reporting as many as 40 per cent staff shortages, he said.The education secretary said that the government was acting responsibly by making contingency plans for as many as 25 per cent absences across England, but Liberal Democrats said that it amounted to an “admission of failure” in the drive to keep schools open.Mr Zahawi insisted that the Omicron...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO