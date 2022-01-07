ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Police: Drill Music Rapper Bizzy Banks Busted With Drugs, Loaded Gun In Hackensack SWAT Raid

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoLUW_0dfnGWAE00
Majesty Blessed Moses aka "Bizzy Banks" Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

Drill music rapper Bizzy Banks was busted with drugs and a loaded revolver during a SWAT team raid Friday morning at his Hackensack apartment, authorities said.

Born Majesty Blessed Moses, the 23-year-old Brooklyn native was processed on drug, weapons and money laundering charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, City Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Police found more than two pounds of pot, $2,750 in proceeds and the gun, which was loaded with hollow-point bullets following an investigation by Detectives Mark Carrillo and Sergio Raneli and Detective Sgt. John Dalton., Antista said.

Antista thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT team and NYPD for their assistance.

Banks has identified as a player in the growing subgenre of trap-influenced hip hop known as drill music, which derives its name from the slang term for shooting someone. Pitchfork called him the latest local “up-and-comer” in the genre.

Drill, which originated on Chicago South Side a decade ago, identifies with gang culture both through aggressive rat-a-tat lyrics and rigid beats. Its promoters have included Kanye West and Drake.

Comments / 25

RetiredPoPo
2d ago

Mom you messed him up with the name Majesty Blessed. Getting a job with that name gives him another strike. I'm a Black man from the hood posting this.

