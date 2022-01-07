ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Martin eyes NRL return with Broncos

By George Clarke
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Former New Zealand international Te Maire Martin is eyeing off a return to the NRL a year after he was forced to retire with a bleed on the brain.

The fullback/five-eighth inked a one-year development contract with Brisbane on Friday and will be made available to Broncos affiliate club Wynnum-Manly in the Queensland Cup.

Martin, now 26, enjoyed an encouraging start to his NRL career which began with Penrith in 2016.

A smooth, elusive ball-runner, Martin moved to North Queensland midway through 2017 and featured in the club's grand final loss the same year.

His career then took a sudden turn when he discovered he had a bleed on the brain after suffering from searing pain in his head on a flight back to Townsville from Sydney in 2019.

And his 55-game NRL career looked to be over when he announced his retirement from the game in January 2020 on the advice of specialists.

But after returning to play at an amateur level in his native New Zealand last year, the four-cap Kiwi has received medical clearance to make an unlikely comeback.

'It's great to see Te Maire back in an NRL system,' said Broncos football manager Ben Ikin.

'Prior to his brain injury, he was one hell of a player - hugely skilful and a very dangerous ball runner.'Te Maire joins us on a development list contract and I've no doubt will be pushing some of our other notable candidates to partner Adam Reynolds in the halves.'

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

Cameron Smith’s girlfriend Jordan Ontiveros: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7 — Cameron Smith is now a multi-time PGA Tour winner, with the Aussie winning the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions to join his two wins in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and another in the Sony Open in Hawaii. He first won on the PGA Tour at the 2017 New Orleans team-based event, taking the title with Jonas Blixt in surprising fashion.
GOLF
The Independent

Joe Root calls on England to show fighting spirit that saved fourth Test

Joe Root has called for his England team to show the same fighting spirit that saw them salvage a draw in Sydney and apply it from ball one of the final Ashes Test.After losing the urn with three resounding defeats, the tourists finally summoned a performance worthy of this historic rivalry on day five at the SCG.They were still a distant second over the course of the game, but by holding superior opponents off in nail-biting fashion and finishing nine wickets down at the death they showed they had the courage and quality to compete.On Friday they will have the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Phil Dowson to take up Northampton director of rugby role when Chris Boyd leaves

Phil Dowson will be promoted from Northampton’s forwards coach to director of rugby when Chris Boyd leaves at the end of the season, the club have announced.Boyd is to return to his native New Zealand but will become an advisor to Saints in a remote role that will also include some visits to the east midlands.Completing the reshuffle to the management at Franklin’s Gardens is Sam Vesty’s elevation to head coach, having been responsible for the attack.“I have absolutely loved my time in Northampton but it’s time to return home,” Boyd said.“Since our arrival in 2018, Linda and I...
RUGBY
The Independent

It’s alright mate, I’ve played before – Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Nrl#Wynnum Manly
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield receives OBE and hails rugby league backing for MND campaign

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield has paid tribute to his sport for backing his efforts to raise millions to fight motor neurone disease (MND) as he was made an OBE.The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2 million from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of his current club, Leicester Tigers to Headingley in November – the equivalent of almost four marathons, completed without sleep inside 24 hours.In December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days, which generated £2.7 million in donations.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former teammate Rob Burrow, who was...
RUGBY
The Independent

Leicester captain Ellis Genge apologises to teammates after yellow card ‘potentially cost the game’

Ellis Genge has apologised to his Leicester team-mates and head coach Steve Borthwick after he was sin-binned during Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership defeat against WaspsThe Leicester captain received a yellow card following an incident when he pushed his hand into Francois Hougaard’s face and appeared to pull the Wasps player’s hair.The Tigers’ 16-13 loss on Sunday was their first reversal this season, ending a run of 11 successive Premiership victories.Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, meanwhile, received a yellow card earlier in the first half for an off-the-ball tackle.“It potentially cost us the game, being down to 14 men for that amount of...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: No one's job is safe as injury-hit England limp into Hobart for the final Ashes Test engulfed by doubts over the futures of coach Chris Silverwood, captain Joe Root, manager Ashley Giles, and nearly all of the players too

One of the most chaotic Ashes tours in history reaches its conclusion in the next few days – but the uncertainty surrounding English cricket is far from over. In contrast to the Derwent River that forms a shimmering backdrop to Hobart's Bellerive Oval, choppy waters lie in wait for Joe Root's England, with not many players certain of their long-term place, and speculation continuing to dog the future of Chris Silverwood.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray produces an heroic fightback in a THREE-HOUR epic against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili to join fellow Brit Dan Evans in the quarter-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic

Andy Murray is through to the quarter-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic after knocking out Nikoloz Basilashvili in a three-set epic that went into the early hours of Thursday. Murray came from a set down to win 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in a tough encounter that lasted over three gruelling hours....
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
12K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy