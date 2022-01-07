ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden to tour damage left by Marshall Fire

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTgIA_0dfnFOJR00

President Joe Biden will be in Colorado on Jan. 7 to tour the damage left by the Marshall Fire and discuss federal support for the victims, according to Rep. Joe Neguse and the White House.

Below is the timeline for President Biden's visit:

  • 2:15 p.m. – Bidens and co. expected to arrive at DIA
  • 2:35 p.m. – Departure to Rocky Mountain Metro Airport
  • 3 p.m. – Arrival at Rocky Mountain Metro
  • 3:30 p.m. – Bidens tour neighborhood in Louisville
  • 4:35 p.m. – Bidens meet with Marshall Fire families, POTUS delivers brief remarks
  • 6:10 p.m. – Bidens depart Rocky Mountain Metro to DIA
  • 6:35 p.m. – Bidens depart DIA for Vegas

The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged 149 others worth an estimated $513 million, according to updated totals from Boulder County.

In Louisville, 550 homes were destroyed and 43 were damaged to the tune of approximately $229.2 million.

In Superior, 378 homes were destroyed and 58 were damaged for an estimate of $152.7 million. And in unincorporated Boulder County, 156 homes were destroyed and 48 were damaged for an estimated $131 million in damage.

Officials had been working on updating the lost structures and said 991 structures had been lost and another 106 had been damaged.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
WSAV News 3

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The White House#Bidens And Co#Superior#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
CBS News

Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service

A memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents were in attendance. Reid died last month at 82. In his eulogy, former President Barack Obama said Reid was a "true and loyal friend," describing the work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Channel

Biden tours Colorado wildfire damage, meets with survivors

DENVER – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Colorado just after 2 p.m. Friday to tour the damage from the Marshall Fire and meet with victims. The Bidens were joined on the flight to Denver by Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. They were greeted on the tarmac by Gov. Jared Polis.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Biden disapproval rating reaches new high

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is kicking off his second year in office with his highest disapproval rating to date. A new CNBC/Change Research poll found 56% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job as president, the worst disapproval numbers the president has seen since taking office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy