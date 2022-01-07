President Biden to tour damage left by Marshall Fire

President Joe Biden will be in Colorado on Jan. 7 to tour the damage left by the Marshall Fire and discuss federal support for the victims, according to Rep. Joe Neguse and the White House.

Below is the timeline for President Biden's visit:

2:15 p.m. – Bidens and co. expected to arrive at DIA

2:35 p.m. – Departure to Rocky Mountain Metro Airport

3 p.m. – Arrival at Rocky Mountain Metro

3:30 p.m. – Bidens tour neighborhood in Louisville

4:35 p.m. – Bidens meet with Marshall Fire families, POTUS delivers brief remarks

6:10 p.m. – Bidens depart Rocky Mountain Metro to DIA

6:35 p.m. – Bidens depart DIA for Vegas

The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged 149 others worth an estimated $513 million, according to updated totals from Boulder County.

In Louisville, 550 homes were destroyed and 43 were damaged to the tune of approximately $229.2 million.

In Superior, 378 homes were destroyed and 58 were damaged for an estimate of $152.7 million. And in unincorporated Boulder County, 156 homes were destroyed and 48 were damaged for an estimated $131 million in damage.

Officials had been working on updating the lost structures and said 991 structures had been lost and another 106 had been damaged.

