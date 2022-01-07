ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ivy is practically the same height as her grandmom in 10th birthday tribute

By Gina Vivinetto
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Knowles-Lawson is celebrating the special bond she shares with her oldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter. In an emotional Instagram tribute she posted Friday in honor of Blue Ivy's 10th birthday, Knowles-Lawson called the little girl, whose mom is Knowles-Lawson's superstar daughter Beyoncé, her "Capricorn Twin." "My beautiful...

Blue Ivy Carter
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
Essence

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Grow Up Before Your Very Eyes!

Can you believe Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old? That’s right, the eldest daughter of music titans Jay Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her special day today and my my, how the years have flown by. She’s accomplished a lot so far. At just 8 years...
Elle

Here's a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's Daughter, on Her 10th Birthday

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is officially 10 years old—double digits!—today, and Blue's proud grandmother Tina Lawson marked the occasion by giving all of Instagram a new look at Blue—and how tall and cool she's gotten. Blue appears alongside Lawson, who's 5'7, and doesn't seem that much shorter than her. Blue had a pitch perfecto outfit, of course: a black blazer, white pants and top, and sunglasses.
People

Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Granddaughter Blue Ivy a Happy 10th Birthday: 'My Capricorn Twin'

The daughter of music moguls Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned 10 on Friday and received a heartfelt birthday shoutout from her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson. "My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things," the fashion designer, 67, captioned an Instagram photo of the two together.
In Style

Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up in Her Grandma's Latest Instagram Post

It might feel like we've always had the honor and privilege of existing in the same timeline as Miss Blue Ivy Carter, but in reality, she's only been around for a decade. She's celebrating those 10 years today and her grandma, Tina Knowles, commemorated the big day with a post on Instagram that shows just how much Blue has grown up since she made her debut during Beyoncé's "Love On Top" performance at the 2011 VMAs — well, sort of, since that was when Bey revealed her bump, not an actual baby.
Elite Daily

Blue Ivy Just Turned 10 And Fans Can't Handle How Tall She Is In Her Birthday Pic

Beyoncé’s little girl just turned 10, and fans can’t handle how grown up she is. Officially a decade old as of Friday, Jan. 7, Blue Ivy Carter reigned supreme on her big day at a tropical locale. These tweets about Blue Ivy Carter looking so tall in her 10th birthday pic emphasize how shocked the Beyhive is at her growth spurt.
Vulture

Blue Ivy Stan Tina Knowles Celebrates 10-Year-Old’s Birthday

Hear ye, hear ye! Queen Blue Ivy Carter’s reign has officially stretched on for a decade, and her loyal subject Tina Knowles-Lawson is ready to celebrate. “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!” Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.” Knowles-Lason, who celebrated her own birthday three days ago, said that her Grammy winning grandchild reminds her when she’s acting “just like a Capricorn” and gives the best advice. In the beach photo accompanying this birthday message, Blue looks stylish in sunglasses and a blazer. We’re surprised the 10-year-old songwriter and audiobook narrator has time to stop and take pictures with fans, given how busy she is managing her billionaire clients/parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Beyoncé currently hasn’t uploaded a birthday post for her daughter on her website, but that’s just more proof that Blue Ivy is the real mastermind behind this whole operation. She’s just too humble to upload a post for herself.
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
People

Travis Barker Shares Belated Birthday Tribute to Daughter Alabama in Honor of Her Sweet 16

Travis Barker is celebrating his daughter Alabama's 16th birthday a second time around. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a sweet snap of himself and the teenager, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, posing in front of a Christmas tree on Friday, simply captioning the photo of the father-daughter duo, "Happy Birthday I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker ❤️."
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
