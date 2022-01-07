Blue Ivy is practically the same height as her grandmom in 10th birthday tribute

Hear ye, hear ye! Queen Blue Ivy Carter’s reign has officially stretched on for a decade, and her loyal subject Tina Knowles-Lawson is ready to celebrate. “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!” Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.” Knowles-Lason, who celebrated her own birthday three days ago, said that her Grammy winning grandchild reminds her when she’s acting “just like a Capricorn” and gives the best advice. In the beach photo accompanying this birthday message, Blue looks stylish in sunglasses and a blazer. We’re surprised the 10-year-old songwriter and audiobook narrator has time to stop and take pictures with fans, given how busy she is managing her billionaire clients/parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Beyoncé currently hasn’t uploaded a birthday post for her daughter on her website, but that’s just more proof that Blue Ivy is the real mastermind behind this whole operation. She’s just too humble to upload a post for herself.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO